12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) stock rose 16.23% to $2.72 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $72.2 million.
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares rose 8.36% to $1.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.4 million.
- ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) stock increased by 8.21% to $2.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) stock rose 3.95% to $3.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.1 million.
- Park City Gr (NASDAQ:PCYG) shares moved upwards by 2.1% to $6.3. The company's market cap stands at $123.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) stock rose 1.5% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $87.6 million.
Losers
- Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) shares fell 11.92% to $20.25 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares fell 9.04% to $23.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) shares decreased by 7.63% to $14.3. The company's market cap stands at $486.4 million.
- CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) stock declined by 6.78% to $5.5. The company's market cap stands at $79.0 million.
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares decreased by 6.04% to $10.2. The company's market cap stands at $492.6 million.
- MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) shares fell 5.9% to $458.5. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 billion.
