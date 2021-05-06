12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) stock moved upwards by 58.33% to $1.9 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.6 million.
- Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) shares moved upwards by 22.78% to $13.58. The company's market cap stands at $311.3 million.
- Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) stock moved upwards by 10.04% to $4.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.3 million.
- Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) shares moved upwards by 9.34% to $5.5.
- Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) shares moved upwards by 8.23% to $2.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.3 million.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) shares rose 7.67% to $11.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares declined by 9.08% to $9.92 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
- Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) stock decreased by 8.53% to $6.75. The company's market cap stands at $796.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) stock decreased by 7.99% to $55.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.4 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- CytoSorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) shares fell 7.69% to $8.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $347.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares decreased by 7.36% to $159.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 billion.
- BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) stock declined by 7.18% to $158.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.2 billion.
