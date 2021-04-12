11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) shares increased by 22.86% to $56.0 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.9 billion.
- SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) shares rose 6.29% to $1.52. The company's market cap stands at $73.1 million.
- Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) shares increased by 5.91% to $51.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion.
- BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) stock increased by 4.53% to $3.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.8 million.
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares moved upwards by 4.23% to $1.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.2 million.
- ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) shares rose 4.03% to $2.58. The company's market cap stands at $171.0 million.
Losers
- SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) stock decreased by 4.95% to $4.61 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Safe-T Gr (NASDAQ:SFET) stock fell 4.25% to $1.58. The company's market cap stands at $41.2 million.
- One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) stock fell 4.16% to $6.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.4 million.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS) stock decreased by 3.37% to $37.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) stock declined by 2.36% to $1.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.8 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers