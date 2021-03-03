 Skip to main content

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2021 8:31am   Comments
Gainers

  • Micro Focus Intl (NYSE:MFGP) shares rose 16.99% to $7.09 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
  • Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares moved upwards by 15.45% to $56.69. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 billion.
  • Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares moved upwards by 14.03% to $1.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.7 million.
  • Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) stock moved upwards by 13.78% to $39.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion.
  • Ebang International Hldgs (NASDAQ:EBON) stock moved upwards by 11.61% to $8.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
  • Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) shares rose 11.55% to $11.1. The company's market cap stands at $94.2 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) stock decreased by 9.39% to $29.25 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) shares fell 4.76% to $39.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) shares declined by 4.56% to $6.91. The company's market cap stands at $64.4 million.
  • Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) shares declined by 3.31% to $8.34. The company's market cap stands at $222.6 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) shares fell 3.27% to $3.85. The company's market cap stands at $175.7 million.
  • OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) stock fell 2.37% to $7.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.1 million.

 

 

 

