10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• AMC Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) stock surged 11.75% to $3.52 during Tuesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Wedbush, on Mar 20, the current rating is at Neutral.

• Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) stock surged 6.86% to $95.60. The most recent rating by Loop Capital, on Mar 19, is at Hold, with a price target of $68.

• Yandex, Inc. (NASDAQ:YNDX) stock rose 6.14% to $30.93. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on Mar 11, is at Overweight, with a price target of $51.

• HUYA, Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) stock increased by 5.58% to $14.20. The most recent rating by UBS, on Mar 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $25.

• Mobile TeleSystems, Inc. (NYSE:MBT) stock moved upwards by 5.31% to $6.94. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on Mar 20, the current rating is at Buy.

• Snap, Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) shares increased by 5.16% to $11.20. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on Mar 20, is at Overweight, with a price target of $41.

• Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) shares surged 4.70% to $0.65. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Feb 21, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $2.

• Walt Disney, Inc. (NYSE:DIS) shares increased by 4.65% to $89.75. The most recent rating by Argus Research, on Mar 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $130.

• Vodafone Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VOD) shares increased by 4.23% to $13.07. The most recent rating by CFRA, on Feb 7, is at Buy, with a price target of $23.

• Sea, Inc. (NYSE:SE) shares rose 4.11% to $40. The most recent rating by Stifel Nicolaus, on Mar 4, is at Buy, with a price target of $55.