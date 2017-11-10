Market Overview

Here's What's Coming Up On PreMarket Prep For November 10
Benzinga News Desk  
 
November 10, 2017 8:04am   Comments
On Friday's edition of PreMarket Prep, we're discussing earnings from NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) and Nordstrom, Inc (NYSE: JWN). We're also hitting on weakness in the TLT and the sentiment in retail following earnings from JC Penney (NYSE: JCP), Macy's (NYSE: M), and more.

Featured guest: Rev. Emmanuel Lemelson, Founder and President, Lantern Foundation will discuss his Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) short.

Get caught up on everything else you need to know this morning:

Listen to PreMarket Prep LIVE in the video below:

PreMarket Prep is a daily trading ideas show hosted by former floor trader Joel Elconin and prop trader Dennis Dick. You can listen to the show live and participate in our chatroom every day from 8-9 a.m. ET here. The show is also available on YouTube Live. The podcast is available on iTunes, Soundcloud, and Stitcher.

