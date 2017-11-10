Earnings Scheduled For November 10, 2017
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP) is estimated to report a quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $2.74 billion.
- Cae Inc (USA) (NYSE: CAE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $556.92 million.
- ArcelorMittal SA (ADR) (NYSE: MT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $17.90 billion.
- ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ESE) is estimated to report a quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $15.32 million.
- Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ: CLMT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $872.35 million.
- Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA) is expected to report a quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $9.08 million.
- Obsidian Energy Ltd (NYSE: OBE) is projected to report a quarterly loss of $0.04 per share.
- Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd –ADR (NASDAQ: HQCL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $564.60 million.
