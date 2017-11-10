Market Overview

7 Stocks To Watch For November 10, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 10, 2017 5:09am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Thursday. Disney shares gained 0.80 percent to $103.50 in the after-hours trading session.
  • NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter on Thursday. The red-hot chip manufacturer delivered third-quarter earnings of $1.33 per share, beating estimates by 39 cents. Sales came in $280 million higher than estimates at a record $2.64 billion. NVIDIA shares climbed 3.18 percent to $211.85 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Wall Street expects J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP) to report a quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $2.74 billion before the opening bell. J C Penney shares rose 0.73 percent to $2.77 in after-hours trading.
  • Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) disclosed that the FDA has approved its HEPLISAV-B drug, for prevention of Hepatitis B in adults. Dynavax shares jumped 15.24 percent to $23.10 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE: HTZ) posted better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Thursday. Hertz Global shares climbed 9.45 percent to $21.90 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) reported a third-quarter earnings and sales beat, but issued a weak sales outlook for the current quarter. Trade Desk shares tumbled 10.64 percent to $52.97 in after-hours trading.
  • Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE: TPC) reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter. Tutor Perini shares declined 7.31 percent to $23.45 in the after-hours trading session.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

