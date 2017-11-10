Market Overview

51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 10, 2017 5:30am   Comments
Gainers

  • Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ: OTIC) shares surged 83.04 percent to close at $5.12 after the company disclosed that VERTS-2 Phase 3 trial of OTIVIDEX™ in patients with Ménière's disease met primary endpoint. Otonomy also reported a narrower-than-expected Q3 loss.
  • Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) climbed 54.94 percent to close at $29.19 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter in its first quarterly report as a public company. The company also announced fourth quarter guidance sales guidance of $175 million-$190 million, above consensus estimates of $177 million.
  • SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SAGE) jumped 54.25 percent to close at $96.65 after the company reported that brexanolone achieved primary endpoints in both Phase 3 trials in postpartum depression.
  • magicJack VocalTec Ltd (NASDAQ: CALL) jumped 47.35 percent to close at $8.32. B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ: RILY) announced plans to acquire magicJack VocalTec for $8.71 per share.
  • Bristow Group Inc (NYSE: BRS) shares rose 44.36 percent to close at $13.57. Bristow Group reported Q2 adjusted loss of $0.33 per share on revenue of $357.99 million.
  • Yulong Eco-Materials Ltd (NASDAQ: YECO) shares gained 34.19 percent to close at $4.16 on Thursday.
  • Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) climbed 30.67 percent to close at $52.40. Overstock.com reported a Q3 loss of $0.03 per share on revenue of $424 million.
  • Nature's Sunshine Prod. (NASDAQ: NATR) shares gained 29.89 percent to close at $11.95. Nature's Sunshine reported Q3 earnings of $0.13 per share on sales of $89.3 million.
  • Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: COLL) surged 26.72 percent to close at $12.71 on narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
  • Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ: PRAA) shares rose 22.94 percent to close at $34.30 on better-than-expected Q3 results.
  • RLJ Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: RLJE) shares jumped 20.31 percent to close at $3.91. RLJ Entertainment reported Q3 loss of $0.22 per share on revenue of $20.9 million.
  • Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE: PRTY) gained 19.39 percent to close at $11.70 on Thursday as the company posted in-line Q3 earnings ad reported a $100 million buyback plan.
  • Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG) shares rose 19.38 percent to close at $38.80 on Thursday after the company posted upbeat Q3 results and issued a strong Q4 sales forecast.
  • Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ: HWCC) climbed 17.14 percent to close at $6.15 as the company posted strong Q3 results.
  • Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ: SGRY) rose 17.07 percent to close at $9.60 on Thursday. Surgery Partners posted a Q3 loss of $0.66 per share on revenue of $306.34 million.
  • Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: TGH) shares gained 16.75 percent to close at $22.30 on strong Q3 results.
  • Quorum Health Corp (NYSE: QHC) surged 16.59 percent to close at $4.92. Quorum Health reported a Q3 loss of $1.03 per share on revenue of $499.3 million.
  • TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TTI) gained 15.53 percent to close at $3.57 following Q3 results.
  • Trio-Tech International (NYSE: TRT) rose 14.9 percent to close at $6.40 on Thursday. Trio-Tech reported quarterly earnings of $0.16 per share on revenue of $10.94 million.
  • Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MRNS) shares rose 14.14 percent to close at $7.59 on Thursday after dropping 1.48 percent on Wednesday.
  • Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOS) shares rose 14.08 percent to close at $24.79 on Thursday after the company posted strong Q2 earnings.
  • China Rapid Finance Ltd - ADR (NYSE: XRF) shares climbed 14.07 percent to close at $8.43 on Thursday after the company reported unaudited Q3 results.
  • Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY) gained 13.82 percent to close at $16.80 as the company posted upbeat quarterly earnings.
  • STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) shares rose 13.19 percent to close at $15.45 after the company reported Q3 results.
  • Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) shares rose 8.36 percent to close at $87.99 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 earnings and issued a strong FY17 forecast.


Losers

  • Willbros Group Inc (NYSE: WG) shares dipped 45.68 percent to close at $1.51 on Thursday after the company posted a Q3 loss of $0.52 per share on revenue of $240.77 million.
  • Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: SQBG) shares fell 38.82 percent to close at $1.45 on weaker-than-expected Q3 results.
  • Kingtone Wirelessinfo Solutions Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ: KONE) shares declined 35.96 percent to close at $3.58 on Thursday.
  • KBS Fashion Group Ltd (NASDAQ: KBSF) shares fell 33.7 percent to close at $5.45 on Thursday after surging 204.44 percent on Wednesday.
  • Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ: MEET) dropped 32.17 percent to close at $2.34. Meet Group reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.11 per share on revenue of $32.2 million and issued a weak Q4 sales forecast. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Meet Group from Buy to Hold.
  • Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) dropped 28.85 percent to close at $3.70 on Thursday. Kodak reported a Q3 net loss of $46,000, versus year-ago net income of $12,000.
  • INC Research Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: INCR) fell 28.43 percent to close at $41.15 as the company posted downbeat quarterly results.
  • Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE: VSTO) declined 28.11 percent to close at $13.25 on Thursday after the company reported downbeat Q3 sales and lowered its outlook.
  • SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ: SNES) declined 26.98 percent to close at $2.03. SenesTech reported a Q3 loss of $0.28 per share on revenue of $17,000. The company also disclosed an offering of common stock.
  • Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ: INFN) fell 26.92 percent to close at $6.36. Infinera reported Q3 adjusted loss of $0.11 per share on revenue of $192.6 million.
  • Alliqua Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ: ALQA) declined 25.57 percent to close at $2.27. Alliqua BioMedical reported a Q3 loss of $0.79 per share on revenue of $4.9 million.
  • Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHLD) dropped 21.73 percent to close at $6.57. Maiden Holdings reported a Q3 loss of $0.66 per share on revenue of $703 million.
  • Fonar Corporation (NASDAQ: FONR) declined 21.32 percent to close at $25.65 on Thursday. Fonar reported Q1 earnings of $3.5 million.
  • Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ: METC) declined 20.67 percent to close at $4.76. Ramaco Resources reported a Q2 loss of $0.09 per share.
  • Chefs' Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ: CHEF) shares fell 18.43 percent to close at $16.60. Chef's Warehouse reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.11 per share on revenue of $325.1 million.
  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) declined 16.89 percent to close at $4.43 on downbeat quarterly results.
  • Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBC) shares dropped 16.61 percent to close at $13.35 after the company reported Q3 results.
  • Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK) declined 16.05 percent to close at $5.41. OPKO reported a Q3 loss of $0.08 per share on revenue of $263.5 million.
  • Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ: BRKS) dropped 15.98 percent to close at $28.78 after the company reported Q4 results.
  • StarTek, Inc. (NYSE: SRT) fell 15.72 percent to close at $10.40 on downbeat quarterly results.
  • AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ: ALRM) shares dropped 14.41 percent to close at $40.20 on Thursday as the company issued a weak FY17 guidance.
  • Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ: LAUR) shares declined 13.68 percent to close at $11.61. Laureate Education reported Q3 loss of $1.02 per share on revenue of $983.4 million.
  • SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ: SPTN) shares fell 13.22 percent to close at $20.54 after reporting weak quarterly earnings.
  • PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW) declined 10.63 percent to close at $7.06 after reporting weak Q3 results. Canaccord Genuity downgraded PFSweb from Buy to Hold.
  • Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE: JE) shares slipped 9.07 percent to close at $5.01 on Thursday. Just Energy reported a Q2 loss of $0.47 per share on sales of $851.927 million.
  • SRC Energy Inc (NASDAQ: SRCI) fell 6.62 percent to close at $8.47 on Thursday. SRC Energy reported a public offering of common stock of 35 million shares and agreed to acquire stategic acreage from Noble Energy for $568 million.

