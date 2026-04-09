The One ETF Every Trader Needs to Be Watching Right Now

Last week, I showed you how April is setting up to be one of the most bullish windows we’ve seen in years.

So far, that pattern is playing out exactly as expected.

But something else showed up in my scans this week on a name that most people don’t even know.

And according to my data, it could be one of the strongest opportunities flying under the radar this month.

It’s an ETF that almost no one pays attention to.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSE:DXJ) is an ETF most traders skip right over.

On top of that, anything tied to international markets (especially Japan) tends to get pushed aside. Most traders assume it’s slower, more complicated, or just not worth the attention.

So, it gets ignored.

But that’s exactly where opportunities like this tend to show up. Because while everyone else is crowded into the same trades, something like this can quietly set up under the surface.

Now here’s what makes this ETF different.

DXJ focuses on Japanese export-driven companies, like Toyota and Sony, but also includes a currency hedge between the yen and the U.S. dollar.

And that’s the key.

Without that hedge, you’re not just trading stocks—you’re also taking on currency risk. If the yen weakens, it can wipe out gains, even if the stocks are moving higher.

DXJ removes that problem.

It isolates the equity performance so you’re capturing the strength in those companies without the drag from currency fluctuations.

And in a market where currencies, global trade, and macro forces are all in flux, that matters right now. It gives you exposure to strength, without taking on unnecessary risk.

Take a look at this chart:

Over the last 10 years, DXJ has moved higher 90% of the time over the past 10 years alone during this exact window.

The only miss? 2019.

Even in 2022 when the broader market struggled, DXJ still followed the pattern and pushed higher during the same period.

That tells you something important.

This isn’t just a “good market” trade. It’s a reliable pattern that repeats—even when conditions aren’t perfect.

And here’s what really stood out to me.

While a lot of major indices have been choppy, DXJ is holding a higher low, meaning it’s actually trending higher. In fact, it’s one of the few index-based exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that’s up for the quarter.

That’s not something you see very often.

And a big reason for that is the built-in currency hedge, which is helping support that strength.

How to Trade This Setup

This isn’t about buying and holding long term. It’s a timing-driven opportunity.

The pattern here has consistently played out over a window of roughly 20 to 60 trading days, where the real edge is.

So, your goal is to position yourself within that window—while the pattern, momentum, and market backdrop are all aligned.

And right now, they are.