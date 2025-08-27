AI Can't Be Trusted Until It's Traceable

A federal judge made headlines recently with a ruling that training AI models on copyrighted material can fall under "fair use." At the same time, the court made it clear that scraping pirated content is another storyo. The legal gray zone around AI training just got a little less gray.

The court's decision clarified that "fair use" might cover AI training, for now. But legal protection is not the same as moral legitimacy. People want to know where AI's intelligence comes from and be credited when it comes from them.

This moment should be a wake-up call. Not just for the tech giants facing lawsuits from The New York Times and Getty Images, but for anyone building, using, or depending on AI systems. Because the real issue isn't just about what's legal, but what's traceable and accountable.

Trust in AI is falling

A few years ago, the public was still wide-eyed about AI. But Edelman’s latest Trust Barometer shows confidence in AI companies has dropped to 35% in the U.S., a 15-point fall in five years. In the U.K., a Reuters Institute survey found that 63% of people are uneasy about AI-generated news. Globally, skepticism is rising, not because people fear machines will take over, but because they don't know what's powering them.

When you ask ChatGPT a question, whose work is it drawing from? When a legal AI tool suggests a case precedent, who wrote the original opinion? When a Telegram chatbot recommends a trade, what data was it trained on, and was it manipulated?

Right now, no one knows, and that's the problem.

Traceable AI Is here and it changes everything

New systems are being built that act like ingredient labels for AI. They track where each piece of training data came from, who contributed it, and how it influenced the model's output. This creates a kind of "paper trail" so that when an AI gives you an answer, you can actually see what it was based on and who deserves credit. One such system is called Proof of Attribution (PoA).

In a traceable AI system, data isn't scraped from the internet without consent, it's contributed willingly by creators or communities who keep ownership. Each piece of data is tagged with details like where it came from, when it was added, and how it can be used. Instead of training the model once and locking it in, the system continuously updates, keeping track of what goes in and what comes out. When the model generates a response, you can look back and see exactly which data influenced it, how the decision was made, and how much weight each source carried.

Imagine a Substack writer contributes a paragraph to a community-curated dataset. That dataset trains a model that powers a legal assistant chatbot. When the chatbot cites that insight in a response, the original writer is logged, credited, and, depending on the model's structure, might even receive micropayments or recognition.

This model isn't niche anymore

Traceable AI is no longer just an experiment in academic circles or crypto-native projects. It's starting to gain traction in real deployments. In Web3, AI agents are used to optimize trading strategies, in healthcare, decentralized research collaboratives are testing attribution-aware AI to track how patient data contributes to diagnostics. In education, AI tutors are beginning to cite learning sources so students can review, not just receive, answers.

Static, opaque models are slowly giving way to auditable, modular intelligence where every response has a breadcrumb trail.

Why it matters right now

With AI increasingly acting on our behalf, whether through agents negotiating contracts, setting prices or allocating resources, billions of dollars are flowing through systems increasingly augmented by bots and AI tools. When those models are wrong, biased, or manipulated, entire ecosystems are at risk.

It’s vital that we give good actors the tools to prove their integrity. If a model helps a researcher find a breakthrough, the people behind those insights deserve visibility and, ideally, value.

What comes next

Traceable AI makes models fairer, more accountable, and more powerful. The next wave of AI companies won't be defined by how fast their models run or how much data they hoard. They'll be judged by how transparent their intelligence is and how well they reward the people who power it.

If AI is going to reshape our future, we need to be able to trace where that future came from.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.