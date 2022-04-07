2022 Masters Betting Preview: How To Watch, Golfers To Win And Best Tiger Woods Props

A tradition unlike any other hits the calendar this week with the 2022 Masters Tournament set to tee off Thursday. Here’s how to watch and betting odds for the tournament, including where Tiger Woods is ranked.

How To Watch: The tournament will share coverage across CBS and Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) unit ESPN. It will also be featured with coverage online on The Masters Website and through CBSSports.com, a unit of Paramount Global Inc (NASDAQ: PARA)(NASDAQ: PARAA).

Tee times begin at 8:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. on Saturday; and 8 a.m. Sunday.

The television schedule is (times are EDT):

Thursday: ESPN, 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Friday: ESPN, 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday: CBS, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday: CBS, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Betting Favorites: Here are the 10 favorites among the field of 91 golfers. Betting odds come from Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) and show the payout for an outright win, top 10 finish and top 30 finish.

Jon Rahm: +1000, +120, -500

Scottie Scheffler: +1200, +150, -340

Justin Thomas: +1200, +130, -350

Cameron Smith: +1400, +150, -330

Dustin Johnson: +1600, +170, -295

Brooks Koepka: +1800, +200, -250

Xander Schauffele: +2000, +210, -250

Rory McIlroy: +2000, +200, -250

Collin Morikawa: +2000, +200, -250

Viktor Hovland: +2000, +220, -250

Tiger Woods Odds And Promos: Among the biggest storylines for the 2022 Masters Tournament is the return of Woods. The legendary golfer has been out of tournaments since a car accident in 2021.

Woods has been practicing at Augusta Nationa, drawing big crowds. He plans to play and compete to win at the 2022 Masters.

Woods is a five-time winner of The Masters, second all-time only to Jack Nicklaus, who won six tournaments. Woods made the cut in 22 of 23 attempts, missing only in 1996 as an amateur. Woods also has 14 top-10 finishes.

PointsBet is offering boosted odds on Woods to make the cut at +125, versus an original list price of -105.

Woods is listed at odds of +4000 to win at DraftKings with a top 10 and top 30 finish paying out at 500 and -145, respectively.

For round one, Woods is listed in a head-to-head betting matchup against Bryson DeChambeau with Woods having the better first-round score paying +115.

DraftKings is offering refunds on all Woods bets up to $50 on a win, top 5, top 10 and top 20 if he tees off and later withdraws from the tournament. Under betting rules, if he doesn’t tee off, bets will be voided. If he tees off and later withdraws, sportsbooks will consider it a loss.

DraftKings is also offering an add of +300 on any outright winner single bet.

FanDuel, a unit of Flutter Entertainment ADR (OTC: PDYPY), is offering Woods to have no bogeys on the first three holes Thursday at +100 (was -150), which could be a test of his early nerves.

BetMGM, a joint venture of Entain and MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM), has Woods making the cut boosted to +115.

Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: CZR) is offering Woods to finish in the top 20 at +225.

Betting Picks: Below are some value picks to consider for those betting on the Masters with odds to win and finish in the top 30 in parenthesis.

While top 10 and top 30 finishes don’t payout as much, they can be a good chance to win instead of a 1 in 91 shot and at some sportsbooks can be parlayed together.

Luke List (+15000, +160): An Augusta native who last played the tournament as an amateur in 2005, List has had to wait to play again and could be hungry to prove himself to people over the four days.

Russell Henley (+3500, -180): A former Georgia Bulldog, Henley is another name with local ties who could be out to prove himself. Henley hasn’t participated in the Masters since 2018 and had top 15 finishes in both 2017 and 2018 when he last played. On the season, Henley has 12 made cuts in 12 events along with eight top 25 places.

Xander Schauffele (+2000, -250): One of the favorites, but comes with a third-place finish in 2021 and a second-place finish in 2019. Schauffele has nine top-10 finishes in major tournaments and while having a down season in 2022, is a golfer to watch.

Justin Thomas: (+1200, -350): Another favorite, and provides some value with five top 25 finishes at Augusta in his last five tournaments on the course.

Cameron Smith (+1400, -330): One of the 10 favorites, but comes with four top-10 finishes in seven events this year and tied for second at the 2021 Masters.

Sam Burns (+5000, -140): Burns has five top-10 finishes in 10 events this season including a win in the recent Valspar Championship.

Tiger Woods (+4000, -145): See above. Can’t imagine Woods is competing in this event just to finish in the bottom half and get applause from fans.

Tony Finau (+6000, -130): Finau tied for fifth at the 2019 Masters and had two top-10 finishes at 2020 majors. Despite this success, sportsbooks are pricing him in the bottom half, providing some value. In four Masters, Finau has three top-10 finishes and four cuts made.

Brooks Koepka (+1800, -250): It’s hard to bet against Koepka who comes into the 2022 Masters with 12 top-five finishes in his last 20 majors. At the Masters, Koepka has made five cuts in six tournaments and tied for second in 2019. Koepka also finished in the top 10 of three of the four majors last season with the Masters being the only one out of the top 10.

Photo: Theflowerbar via Wikimedia Commons