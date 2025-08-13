Pentagon Says Trump's Golden Dome To Feature Satellite, Ground-Based Defenses — Elon Musk's SpaceX May Miss Out

The Pentagon has said that President Donald Trump's $175 billion Golden Dome missile defense system will have four layers of protection as the 2028 deadline looms.

Blending Satellite and Ground-Based Defenses

The Pentagon reportedly showcased around 3,000 defense contractors a slide show that illustrated the system's complex inner workings during an event in Alabama, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

The system still faces uncertainty as the exact figure of key components, including launchers, interceptors, ground stations, as well as missile sites, has not been determined by the Pentagon, the report suggests.

The defenses include a satellite-based sensing and missile tracking layer, which also has a ‘missile defense' system. The other layers are ground-based and include radar, interceptors, as well as "lasers," the report suggests.

No Mention Of SpaceX

While the slideshow mentioned defense giant Lockheed Martin Corp LMT, Northrop Grumman Corp NOC, as well as Boeing Co. BA, the slides did not mention Elon Musk's commercial space exploration company, SpaceX.

SpaceX was reportedly a frontrunner to secure government contracts for the Golden Dome system alongside Peter Thiel's software company Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR.

U.S. Government Opened Invitations To Begin Bidding Process

The news comes as the Trump administration was preparing to invite private proposals for the system under the Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense or SHIELD initiative.

The 10-year plan seeks to fund contracts for a wide array of applications, including R&D, Cybersecurity, as well as the deployment of defense systems against cruise, hypersonic and ballistic missiles.

L3 Harris’ Hypersonic Missile Tracking Satellite, Joby Eyes Defense Contracts

Elsewhere, the Golden Dome system has attracted a lot of defense bidders, with L3Harris Technologies Inc. LHX saying it can deploy over 45 hypersonic missile tracking satellites for the defense system. Meanwhile, Joby Aviation Inc. JOBY CEO JoeBen Bevirt says that the company sees a lot of potential in the Pentagon’s $9.4 billion budget for uncrewed aircraft.

Joby also recently announced a partnership with L3 Harris to build hybrid military aircraft that will be capable of crewed as well as autonomous operations.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock