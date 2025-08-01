Joby Teams With L3Harris To Build Hybrid Military Aircraft, Shares Surge On Bold Defense Bet

Joby Aviation Inc. JOBY and L3Harris Technologies LHX announced Friday that they are partnering to develop a hybrid vertical takeoff and landing aircraft designed for U.S. military use.

The gas turbine-powered aircraft will be capable of crewed and fully autonomous operations, expanding mission flexibility across defense applications.

Shares of Joby rose following the announcement. Flight trials will begin in fall 2025, with operational demonstrations scheduled for 2026.

The aircraft aims to fulfill a variety of low-altitude military use cases, including intelligence gathering and cargo transport. Joby will contribute its manufacturing and electric aviation experience, while L3Harris will integrate mission-specific technologies such as sensors and communication systems.

“The next-generation of vertical lift technology enables long-range, crewed-uncrewed teaming for a range of missions,” said Jon Rambeau, president of Integrated Mission Systems at L3Harris. “We share a vision with Joby to deliver urgently-required innovation by missionizing VTOL aircraft for defense needs.”

Joby is developing a hybrid propulsion system for its S4 platform and has already demonstrated autonomous operations. The company acquired Xwing’s autonomy division in 2024, advancing its automated flight technologies. Joby also completed a 561-mile hydrogen-electric hybrid flight earlier this year under a government program.

Despite progress, investor optimism for the eVTOL sector has waned. Investor sentiment shifts have impacted companies like Joby, prompting a stronger focus on defense applications to sustain momentum.

Joby Aviation is currently trading well above its key moving averages, reflecting strong bullish momentum. The stock is approximately 13.3% above its 20-day moving average, 54.3% above its 50-day average, and 116.9% above its 200-day moving average.

Price Action: At the last check on Friday, JOBY shares were trading higher by 5.49% at $17.58, and LHX was up 0.36% at $275.80.

