Trump's Golden Dome Shield Advances As L3Harris Says It's Ready To Deploy 'A Full Constellation' of 40 To 45 Proven Hypersonic Missile Tracking Satellites

Leading defense contractor, L3Harris Technologies Inc. LHX says that it is fully prepared to deliver on the requirements of President Donald Trump’s “Golden Dome” missile defense initiative.

What Happened: During its second-quarter earnings call on Thursday, the company’s CEO, Christopher Kubasik, said, “We're preparing to deploy a full constellation of 40 to 45 proven HPTSS satellites in a timely manner,” referring to Hypersonic Ballistic Tracking Space Sensor satellites, a key component of the Golden Dome missile defense system.

Kubasik called the effort “one of the most consequential homeland security initiatives in our history,” referring to the $175 billion plan that was outlined by Trump in May.

He says, the company’s ability to detect hypersonic threats will be crucial for the development and functioning of the missile defense system.

L3Harris said it expects Golden Dome-related satellite work to contribute to 2026 revenue and noted that ground-based production efforts are also scaling. “We are rapidly scaling solid rocket motor manufacturing to meet the nation's urgent demand,” Kubasik said. “I made a commitment… to increase capacity and accelerate deliveries, and I intend to keep it.”

Why It Matters: Earlier this week, Lockheed Martin Corp. LMT said that it was holding talks with the government on the architecture of the proposed missile defense system. The company did, however, emphasise that there were no contracts or bid proposals out just yet.

L3Harris released its second-quarter earnings on Thursday, reporting $5.43 billion in revenue, ahead of consensus estimates at $5.32 billion. Profits during the quarter stood at $2.78 per share, again beating analyst estimates of $2.49 per share.

Price Action: Shares of L3Harris were up 1.34% on Thursday, trading at $273.22, and are are up another 0.65% after hours.

Photo Courtesy: Piotr Swat on Shutterstock.com

