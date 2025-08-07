NASA Wants To Build Nuclear Reactors On The Moon Amid Competition From Russia, China: Report

NASA's Interim Administrator Sean Duffy has directed the space agency to fast-track plans to develop nuclear reactors on the Lunar surface.

Nuclear Reactors On The Moon Will Help Exploration Missions

The reactors could help the U.S.'s exploratory efforts on the moon and keep the U.S. ahead of China and Russia, CNN reported on Tuesday. "We're in a race to the moon, in a race with China to the moon. And to have a base on the moon, we need energy," Duffy said.

Pressure To Be First, Artemis 3 Program

If other countries establish a reactor on the lunar surface first, it could translate to the countries establishing restricted areas on the surface, which could affect NASA's Artemis 3 program, aiming to put humans on the moon again, the report suggests.

The report also says that Russia and China have announced on “at least three occasions” their plans to undertake such an initiative by the mid-2030s.

NASA Announces Workforce Reduction Amid Duffy's Talks With Russia

The news comes as NASA recently announced that 3,870 jobs are being cut from the agency, as the workforce would be reduced to over 14,000 employees by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump's Interim NASA Administrator, Duffy, who was appointed in the role after Trump withdrew Jared Isaacman's nomination, citing prior political associations, announced he would be holding discussions with the Russian Space Agency, Roscosmos.

