ETF Returns: Mid-Cap Winners And Losers

We performed a screening of mid-cap ETFs - defined as having Assets Under Management (AUM) between $2 billion and $10 billion - to determine what funds had the largest positive and negative returns on the week, according to data from etfdb.com. Only non-leveraged funds were considered.

Winners

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF ITB

IYH is up 4.10% over the trailing week.

The iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. equities in the home construction sector. It offers exposure to both pure play manufacturers of residential homes as well as companies related generally to the industry, like Home Depot Inc HD.

ITB has 2.22 billion in AUM and an expense ratio of 0.39%. The fund has holdings in 50 companies, with the 10 largest comprising 65.02% of the fund.

The fund’s largest holdings are DR Horton, Inc DHI and Lennar Corporation Class A LEN making up 15.25% and 12.77% of the fund, respectively.

ITB is down 40.52% YTD.

Global X US Infrastructure Development ETF PAVE

PAVE is up 2.39% on the week.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF seeks to invest in companies that stand to benefit from a potential increase in infrastructure activity in the United States, including those involved in the production of raw materials, heavy equipment, engineering, and construction.

The fund has $4.53 billion in AUM and an expense ratio of 0.47%. PAVE has holdings in 100 companies, with the 10 largest comprising 30.62% of the fund.

PAVE’s largest holdings are Eaton Corp. Plc ETN and Parker-Hannifin Corporation PH making up 3.44% and 3.36% of the fund, respectively.

PAVE is up 16.53 YTD%.

Losers

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ARKG

ARKG is down 5.44% on the week.

Companies within ARKG are focused on and are expected to substantially benefit from extending and enhancing the quality of human and other life by incorporating technological and scientific developments and advancements in genomics into their business.

The fund has $2.06 billion in AUM and an expense ratio of .75%. The fund is spread across 45 companies with the top 10 holdings accounting for 53.19% of the fund’s value.

ARKG’s largest holdings are Exact Sciences Corporation EXAS and Schrodinger, Inc. SDGR making up 12.22% and 7.24% of the fund, respectively.

ARKG is up 16.33% YTD.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF XBI

XBI is down 5.39% on the week.

The fund has $6.39 billion in AUM and an expense ratio of .35%. The fund is spread across 141 companies with the top 10 holdings accounting for 11.63% of the fund’s value.

XBI’s largest holdings are Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CPRX and Blueprint Medicines Corp. BPMC making up 1.23% and 1.18% of the fund, respectively.

XBI is down 0.1% YTD.