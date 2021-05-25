Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ: IGIC) shares rose 3.09% to $9.0 during Tuesday's regular

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) shares rose 3.09% to $9.0 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 6.1K, which is 3.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $438.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

(NASDAQ:IGIC) shares rose 3.09% to $9.0 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 6.1K, which is 3.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $438.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago. Kingsway Financial Servs (NYSE:KFS) stock rose 1.38% to $5.1. The current volume of 2.3K shares is 9.08% of Kingsway Financial Servs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $120.8 million.

(NYSE:KFS) stock rose 1.38% to $5.1. The current volume of 2.3K shares is 9.08% of Kingsway Financial Servs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $120.8 million. Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) shares moved upwards by 1.26% to $85.13. As of 12:40 EST, Goosehead Insurance's stock is trading at a volume of 66.6K, which is 32.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion.

(NASDAQ:GSHD) shares moved upwards by 1.26% to $85.13. As of 12:40 EST, Goosehead Insurance's stock is trading at a volume of 66.6K, which is 32.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion. Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) stock moved upwards by 1.16% to $14.82. Trading volume for Ambac Financial Group's stock is 97.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 29.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $678.8 million.

(NYSE:AMBC) stock moved upwards by 1.16% to $14.82. Trading volume for Ambac Financial Group's stock is 97.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 29.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $678.8 million. Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) shares increased by 1.1% to $46.51. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.5K shares, making up 21.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $675.4 million.

(NYSE:IHC) shares increased by 1.1% to $46.51. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.5K shares, making up 21.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $675.4 million. Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) shares moved upwards by 1.02% to $5.92. The current volume of 72.3K shares is 41.15% of Huize Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $308.7 million.

Losers

Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) shares declined by 6.03% to $2.34 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 413.5K, which is 72.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.4 million.

(NASDAQ:OXBR) shares declined by 6.03% to $2.34 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 413.5K, which is 72.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.4 million. Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) stock decreased by 5.44% to $8.45. As of 12:40 EST, Root's stock is trading at a volume of 1.6 million, which is 45.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.

(NASDAQ:ROOT) stock decreased by 5.44% to $8.45. As of 12:40 EST, Root's stock is trading at a volume of 1.6 million, which is 45.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion. National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) stock fell 4.38% to $10.85. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 237 shares, making up 12.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.4 million.

(NASDAQ:NSEC) stock fell 4.38% to $10.85. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 237 shares, making up 12.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.4 million. Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) shares fell 3.22% to $78.24. Trading volume for Lemonade's stock is 1.0 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 36.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion.

(NYSE:LMND) shares fell 3.22% to $78.24. Trading volume for Lemonade's stock is 1.0 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 36.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion. Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ:HALL) shares decreased by 2.87% to $4.41. Trading volume for Hallmark Financial Servs's stock is 42.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 20.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.9 million.

(NASDAQ:HALL) shares decreased by 2.87% to $4.41. Trading volume for Hallmark Financial Servs's stock is 42.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 20.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.9 million. Citizens (NYSE:CIA) shares decreased by 2.56% to $5.35. The current volume of 43.1K shares is 44.96% of Citizens's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $265.6 million.

See also: Can I Claim Life Insurance as a Business Expense?