Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 07, 2021 12:52pm   Comments
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers Tiptree (NASDAQ: TIPT) stock increased by 4.84% to $10.83 during Friday's regular session.

Gainers

  • Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) stock increased by 4.84% to $10.83 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Tiptree's stock is 149.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 35.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $353.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Heritage Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:HRTG) stock increased by 4.78% to $9.09. Trading volume for Heritage Insurance Hldgs's stock is 70.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 45.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $254.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) stock rose 4.77% to $104.59. As of 12:40 EST, Goosehead Insurance's stock is trading at a volume of 69.3K, which is 39.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 billion.
  • National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) shares increased by 4.76% to $10.9. The current volume of 18.5K shares is 2045.2% of National Security Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $27.5 million.
  • Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) shares moved upwards by 4.73% to $81.82. Trupanion's stock is trading at a volume of 203.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 47.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion.
  • eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) stock moved upwards by 3.67% to $68.3. As of 12:40 EST, eHealth's stock is trading at a volume of 136.8K, which is 16.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.

Losers

  • Reinsurance Group (NYSE:RGA) stock decreased by 5.61% to $126.89 during Friday's regular session. Reinsurance Group's stock is trading at a volume of 439.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 106.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) shares declined by 2.87% to $18.34. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 16.3K, which is 30.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $812.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • NI Holdings (NASDAQ:NODK) shares decreased by 2.14% to $18.34. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.2K shares, making up 59.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $390.6 million.
  • FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) shares declined by 1.99% to $3.98. FedNat Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 222.3K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 114.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) stock declined by 1.88% to $29.25. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 102 shares, making up 1.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $421.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) shares declined by 1.7% to $17.38. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 77.2K shares, making up 23.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $801.0 million.

