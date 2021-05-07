Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers Tiptree (NASDAQ: TIPT) stock increased by 4.84% to $10.83 during Friday's regular session.

(NASDAQ:TIPT) stock increased by 4.84% to $10.83 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Tiptree's stock is 149.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 35.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $353.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago. Heritage Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:HRTG) stock increased by 4.78% to $9.09. Trading volume for Heritage Insurance Hldgs's stock is 70.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 45.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $254.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Losers

(NYSE:RGA) stock decreased by 5.61% to $126.89 during Friday's regular session. Reinsurance Group's stock is trading at a volume of 439.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 106.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday. State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) shares declined by 2.87% to $18.34. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 16.3K, which is 30.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $812.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

