Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Atkore, Petco And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 07, 2021 10:59am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he prefers American Electric Power Company Inc (NASDAQ: AEP) over Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED).

If Atkore Inc (NYSE: ATKR) pulled back $2, Cramer would tell people to buy it.

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE: IIPR) is the best way to play cannabis, said Cramer.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AUPH) is a speculative stock and it's not making any money, said Cramer.

He prefers Nokia (NYSE: NOK) over Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC).

Cramer is a believer in Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc (NASDAQ: WOOF) and he thinks it's a terrific stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp (NYSE: MSGE) is a terrific idea and a good stock, said Cramer.

