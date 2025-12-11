Sean Duffy Says Trump Saved $200 Million In 'Five Minutes' From Peraton Air Traffic Control System Contract

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has hailed President Donald Trump for saving hundreds of millions of dollars amid an air traffic control technology revamp.

Trump Saved $200 Million

In a post on the social media platform X on Wednesday, Duffy shared that the number one priority for Trump, as well as the Department of Transportation (DOT), was to build a new air traffic control system that "makes our skies safer and more efficient than ever."

He also hailed Trump's negotiation skills, as Duffy said that the DOT had hired a project manager. "In five minutes, Donald Trump saved us $200 million on that contract," Duffy said.

Peraton Contract

It's worth noting that Duffy had earlier shared that the DOT had hired national security company Peraton to work on revamping the air traffic control system with the $12.5 billion funding approved by lawmakers, sharing that the DOT had already replaced a third of the copper wires with fiber optic cables, transitioning from analog to digital.

Sean Duffy Touts Airport Workouts

The news comes as Duffy had earlier touted workouts at the airport terminals, doing pull-ups with Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr. "Having pull-up bars in airports means you can stay fit while traveling," Duffy said.

Following his comments, California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) criticized the transportation secretary, saying that Duffy wanted people to work out amid flight delays. Duffy had earlier also faced off against Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass), saying that she had opposed the bill to approve funding for the ATC technology revamp.

Airbus Issues Cause Chaos

The aviation industry recently faced fresh disruption as Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) rival Airbus SE (OTC:EADSF) (OTC:EADSY) announced that several aircraft from its A230 family were being recalled after a software issue caused by intense solar flares could present steering problems with the planes.

Flight operators like American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) , United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) , Delta Airlines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) all shared that the issues with the aircraft were fixed.

In a separate issue, Airbus also said that it had identified problems with A320 family aircraft fuselages stemming from defective metal panels, but a spokesperson for the aircraft manufacturer confirmed to Benzinga in a statement that the affected aircraft were fixed.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock