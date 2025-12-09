Gavin Newsom Says Sean Duffy Wants Passengers To Do Pull-Ups As Thousands Of Flights Get Delayed

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) has criticized Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy's comments about wanting passengers to work out as they wait for their flights.

Pull Ups While Waiting For Flights

In a post on the social media platform X on Monday, Newsom shared his thoughts on Duffy's comments about possibly introducing a "workout area" where people can get some "blood flowing" by doing step-ups or pull-ups.

"Sean Duffy would like you to do pulls up while he forces you to wait for your delayed flight," Newsom shared in his post.

The comments come as Duffy recently shared a video with Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr., showcasing the pair doing pull-ups on a pull-up bar at an airport. "Having pull-up bars in airports means you can stay fit while traveling," Duffy said in the post.

US Airlines Face Thousands Of Delays

On Monday, several airlines including American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) , Delta Airlines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) , JetBlue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) , United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) and Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) , faced over 3000 delays and more than 270 cancellations, according to data from Flightaware on Monday. Travel and Tour World reported on Monday that the delays stemmed from deicing operations at multiple airports in the U.S.

Sean Duffy Touts Revamped ATC System

The Transportation Secretary recently touted the Department of Transportation's (DOT) efforts to revamp the old air traffic control system in the U.S., with the agency already having kicked off the process by replacing "1/3 of all copper wires" with fiber optic cables.

Airbus Software, Fuselage Woes

Recently, Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) rival Airbus SE (OTC:EADSF) (OTC:EADSY) announced that aircraft from its A230 family were being recalled after a software issue caused by intense solar flares could present steering problems with the planes.

Separately, Airbus was also dealing with fuselage issues stemming from defective metal panels, but a spokesperson for the aircraft manufacturer confirmed to Benzinga in a statement that the affected aircraft were fixed.

