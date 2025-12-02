As Boeing Rival Airbus Faces Fresh Issue With Fuselage, Here Are Airlines With Largest A320 Fleets In US

As aircraft manufacturer Airbus SE's (OTC:EADSY) (OTC:EADSF) software recalls affected flight operations across the globe, the Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) rival has now identified an issue with the A320's fuselage.

Airbus A320 Fuselage Issue A Supplier Issue

The company identified issues with metal panels on some A320 Aircraft fuselages, citing supplier issues, Reuters reported on Monday.

"The source of the issue has been identified," a spokesperson for Airbus told Benzinga when asked for comment. The spokesperson added that the issue was now contained and “all newly produced panels conform to all requirements.”

Which U.S. Airlines Hold Most A320 Aircraft

Multiple U.S. operators boast several units of the A320 family aircraft in their fleet. According to data compiled by SimpleFlying, American Airlines Group Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AAL) fleet comprises more than 490 aircraft from the model line.

Delta Airlines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) , meanwhile, also has over 315 aircraft from the A320 family. JetBlue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) , on the other hand, has 230 units while United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) has 194.

American Airlines, Delta, United and JetBlue didn't immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

Sean Duffy Assures No Delays

The news comes as the Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy assured that travelers would not be facing disruptions and delays amid the software issue with the A320 family of aircraft.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Manuel Esteban / Shutterstock.com