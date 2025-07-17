Sean Duffy Says Trump Administration Would Require An Additional $19 Billion To Overhaul Air Traffic Control: 'Need More Money'

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says that the government would require an additional influx of $19 billion to overhaul the dated Air Traffic Control System in the U.S.

What Happened: "We are going to need more money from the Congress," Duffy said at a U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee hearing, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

Duffy added that it would take over $31.5 billion to undertake the project. Lawmakers in the U.S. have already approved a $12.5 billion funding package for the overhaul over President Donald Trump's current 5-year term.

The administration plans to upgrade radar and telecommunications equipment, air traffic control towers, among other things.

On the other hand, the FAA wants new radios and plans to replace 618 radar systems and install anti-collision tarmac technology at 200 airports, the report suggests.

Why It Matters: The news comes as the nomination of Trump's pick to lead the FAA, Bryan Bedford, was confirmed by the Senate. Bedford has also vowed to upgrade the U.S.'s aging ATC infrastructure.

However, Bedford's nomination has been criticized by the Democrats, as Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has slammed the GOP for prioritizing profits over passenger safety with Bedford's nomination over the 1,500-hour flight training rule.

Elsewhere, as the probe into Air India's Boeing Co. BA 787-Dreamliner crash in India's Ahmedabad last month continues, the FAA has said that the fuel switch locks in Boeing aircraft are safe, despite issuing an advisory for airlines to conduct checks on the same in 2018.

