Sean Duffy Says DOT Working To Deliver Revamped Air Traffic Control System, Reiterates Dressing Up For Travel — Gavin Newsom Responds

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said that the Department of Transportation (DOT) has kicked off the process to revamp the U.S.'s aging air traffic control technology.

Brand New Air Traffic Control System

Taking to the social media platform X on Tuesday, Duffy shared updates on the DOT's work to revamp the technology, sharing that work had begun to replace the copper wires used for the system with fiber optic cables, which "the last [Biden] administration said it was gonna take more than ten years to complete," Duffy said. "Over 1/3 of all copper wires have been replaced," Duffy shared.

He also outlined that the FAA will be purchasing new radio and radar equipment for the system, with 148 new radio systems being installed. Duffy added that he would need another "$20 billion" to complete the work by the time President Donald Trump's second term at the White House ends.

The additional $20 billion could likely be in reference to Duffy's earlier comments, when he asked for an additional $19 billion in funding on top of the already-approved $12.5 billion to upgrade the systems.

Gavin Newsom Claps Back

Duffy also reiterated his stance on dressing up for flights, asking travelers to "not wear pajamas or slippers on the airplane." He added that Americans need to bring their "better selves" and be "nice to each other."

Responding to Duffy's comments, the official press handle for California Governor Gavin Newsom's (D) office took to X on Tuesday. "Please bring your better self to governing, Sean. Thank you!" Newsom's office said in the post.

Thanksgiving Travel Boom

The comments come as the U.S. aviation industry experienced a record number of passengers passing through TSA on Sunday, November 30, the Sunday after Thanksgiving, screening over 3,133,924 individuals, the agency said.

The boom could have a positive impact on multiple airline stocks like American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) , Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) , United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) and more, following prolonged uncertainty over delays and disruption during the government shutdown.

Airbus A320 Woes

Meanwhile, multiple U.S. airlines scrambled to rectify issues with the Airbus SE (OTC:EADSY) (OTC:EADSF) A320 family of aircraft in their respective fleet, after the company identified problems with its software that could cause steering issues during intense solar flares.

The company also identified issues with metal panels on the aircraft's fuselages on certain units of the A320 line. However, a spokesperson for Airbus confirmed to Benzinga that the issue was identified and linked to an unnamed supplier and that it had been contained.

