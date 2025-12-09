Elon Musk Says He Would Rather Focus On His Businesses Than Work With DOGE Again: 'Wouldn't Have Been Burning The Cars'

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk says that he would rather focus on his businesses than work with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) again.

Elon Musk Says He Would Rather Work In His Companies

In an interview with Katie Miller on Tuesday, Musk was asked if he would go back to work with DOGE again. "I think instead of building DOGE, I would've worked at my companies essentially," Musk said. The billionaire seemingly expressed regret when reflecting on his time, saying that they [protesters] "wouldn't have been burning the cars."

Easing Tensions With The White House

The comments come as tensions between Musk and President Donald Trump have eased, with Trump recently hailing Musk for his contributions and help during the run-up to last year's presidential election and reaffirming that the Tesla CEO was back in his social circle.

Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr, also hailed the billionaire's work with the social media platform Twitter (now X), calling Musk a "genius" and a "generational talent" during a public appearance.

Tesla Optimus Teleoperation Concerns, Semi Truck Deliveries

Musk's EV giant Tesla has been in the spotlight after a video emerged on social media that showcased an Optimus humanoid robot mimicking the gesture to take off a headset or headgear, except it wasn't wearing any. The video has raised eyebrows among people, who are questioning the robot's autonomy.

Tesla also delivered the first unit of its Semi truck to German logistics company DHL, with the company announcing plans to expand its Semi lineup next year. The truck now features an updated design and enhanced load-carrying capacity.

SpaceX To Go Public?

Elsewhere, SpaceX is reportedly eyeing a 2026 IPO, targeting a $1.5 trillion valuation. The commercial space flight giant is considering an offering of more than $30 billion in its IPO next year.

Price Action: TSLA surged 1.27% to $445.17 at Market close, jumping 0.05% further during After-hours to $445.40, according to Benzinga Pro data.

