Marjorie Taylor Greene Buys 6 Stocks And Bitcoin ETF: Here's Her Latest Shopping List

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is among the most active traders in Congress. Here's a look at her latest trades disclosed, which comes with increased attention on Congress Trades from retail traders.

• AMZN stock is trending lower. See the trading setup here.

Marjorie Taylor Greene's Latest Buys

A new disclosure from Greene, which is tracked by the Benzinga’s Government Trades page, reveals six stocks purchased in October along with one ETF.

Here are the trades disclosed by the Greene, with several assets bought more than once:

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE): $1,000 to $15,000 in shares bought on Oct. 15

(NASDAQ:ADBE): $1,000 to $15,000 in shares bought on Oct. 15 Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN): $1,000 to $15,000 bought on Oct. 15

(NASDAQ:AMZN): $1,000 to $15,000 bought on Oct. 15 Amazon.com Inc: $1,000 to $15,000 bought on Oct. 9

$1,000 to $15,000 bought on Oct. 9 Exelon Corp (NASDAQ:EXC): $1,000 to $15,000 bought on Oct. 15

(NASDAQ:EXC): $1,000 to $15,000 bought on Oct. 15 iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT): $1,000 to $15,000 bought on Oct. 15

(NASDAQ:IBIT): $1,000 to $15,000 bought on Oct. 15 iShares Bitcoin Trust : $1,000 to $15,000 bought on Oct. 9

: $1,000 to $15,000 bought on Oct. 9 Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO): $1,000 to $15,000 bought on Oct. 15

(NYSE:NVO): $1,000 to $15,000 bought on Oct. 15 Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA): $1,000 to $15,000 bought on Oct. 15

(NASDAQ:TSLA): $1,000 to $15,000 bought on Oct. 15 United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS): $1,000 to $15,000 bought on Oct. 9

Of the stocks bought, several come before quarterly earnings results with Tesla having reported on Oct. 22, UPS reporting on Oct. 28, Amazon reporting on Oct. 30 and Exelon reporting on Nov. 4.

All of the stocks and ETFs disclosed by Greene have previously been bought by her this year, including Adobe and the iShares Bitcoin Trust, which were disclosed as purchases by the congresswoman last month.

Adobe and UPS are frequent purchases disclosed by Greene with the stocks bought in six and seven of the 10 months of 2025, respectively. Tesla stock has also been bought in five of the 10 months of the year now.

Greene went several years without disclosing stock purchases before unveiling a handful in 2024 in May 2024. That disclosure has been followed up with trades every month or two, with each month in 2025 having at least one disclosure.

Did You Know?

Congress Is Making Huge Investments. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold With Our Easy-to-Use Tool

Greene's Trades Draw Increased Attention

As Benzinga previously reported, several of Greene’s trades could be problematic given the timing and her committee assignments.

The congresswoman is one of several members of Congress who have bought Bitcoin ETFs in 2025. One of her purchases came shortly before President Donald Trump announced he would make a Bitcoin Strategic Reserve. Greene is an ally of the president, who has helped boost the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) with a pro-Bitcoin agenda since taking office in January.

Greene's purchase of Palantir, while serving on the Committee on Homeland Security, drew increased scrutiny with the company having multiple government contracts.

The congresswoman has said that she has a portfolio manager who handles all of her trades. Greene brushed off criticism earlier this year over the timing of buying numerous stocks before Trump announced a pause on tariffs and sent stock prices significantly higher.

“I think that criticism is laughable. President Trump has been talking about tariffs for decades,” Greene told reporters when asked about the trades at a recent town hall event in Georgia, in a clip shared by Unusual Whales.

The congresswoman used the opportunity to boast about her stock performance, which ranked her as one of the top trading members of Congress in 2024.

“I don’t place my buys and sells," Greene said, citing an agreement she has with her portfolio manager, who handles all the buying and selling of stocks. “He did a great job. Guess what he did. He bought the dip. And that’s what anybody that has financial sense does."

Greene also said her portfolio manager did not have inside information; everything was public and a potential tariff pause wasn’t a secret.

Several Congress members have called for a ban on the buying and selling of stocks and options by members of Congress. Efforts to put a bill forth for members to vote on have increased in recent years.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next: