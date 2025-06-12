If You Invested $1,000 In Palantir Stock When Marjorie Taylor Green Disclosed Buying, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Members of Congress are free to buy and sell stock and options, and sometimes, following their trades can turn into profits. Take, for example, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s (R-Ga.) purchase of Palantir Technologies PLTR.

What Happened: Greene is one of the most active members of Congress when it comes to buying and selling stocks. The Congresswoman has maintained that she is not involved in picking the stocks, and it is done instead by a financial manager.

One of the stocks bought by Greene in 2025 is Palantir, an AI and data company that has contracts with the U.S. Government.

Those contracts could cause red flags anytime Greene buys and sells the stock. Greene is a member of the House Committee on Homeland Security and several subcommittees within the unit, including the Subcommittee on Counterterrorism and Intelligence and the Subcommittee on Oversight, Investigations, and Accountability.

In fact, several days after Greene disclosed buying Palantir stock in April, the company announced a new $30 million government contract to enhance immigration enforcement tools. The purchase by Greene raised red flags due to this timing.

In total, Green has bought Palantir stock three times in 2025 with the following transactions:

February 12: $1,000 to $15,000, disclosed on February 14

April 8: $1,000 to $15,000, disclosed on April 11

April 9: $1,000 to $15,000, disclosed on April 11

Benzinga’s Government Trades data show that Greene isn't the only member of Congress buying Palantir stock. Her committee assignment might make her purchases that much more newsworthy than those of other elected members.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) has introduced the Preventing Elected Leaders from Owning Securities and Investments Act, or PELOSI Act based on the first letter of each of the main words. The name takes aim at Congresswoman and former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson and President Donald Trump have voiced support for the ban on Congressional trading.

Investing $1,000 in Palantir Stock: Greene ranked 23rd among members of Congress with a 30.2% trading return in 2024 according to an annual report from Unusual Whales.

Investors who follow Greene and her trades have likely made money depending on the date of purchase and date of disclosure. Those who followed her Palantir purchases have outperformed the market.

An investor could have bought 11.17 shares of Palantir on April 11 when Greene disclosed two separate trades of the stock of $1,000 to $15,000 in size.

Today the $1,000 investment would be worth $1,516.66 and up 51.7% over the last two months.

Compare that to the same $1,000 invested in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY, which tracks the S&P 500. A $1,000 investment in SPY on April 11 would be worth $1,121.74 today and up 12.2%.

Investors who bought Palantir stock on Feb. 14, when she made her first disclosure, wouldn't have performed as well, but they still beat the market. Palantir hit a high of $120.67 on Feb. 14.

A $1,000 investment on that day could have bought 8.29 shares. Today, the $1,000 investment would be worth $1,125.64, up 12.6% over the last four months.

Compare that to the SPY, which traded at $610.99 on Feb. 14. A $1,000 investment in the SPY on the same day would be worth $989.07 today, down 1.1%.

In this example, it seems investing alongside a sitting member of Congress paid off and outperformed the market.

