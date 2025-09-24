Elizabeth Warren Says Kimmel Is Back But Many Americans Can't Watch Him: Senator Demands Answers On Business Deals That Need Trump Approval

On Tuesday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) accused two of the nation's largest TV station owners of potential corruption for blocking Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show while seeking regulatory approval from the Donald Trump administration.

Warren Raises Alarm On X

Warren shared an NBC News report and posted on X, formerly Twitter, saying, "Kimmel is back, but many Americans won't be able to watch."

She went on to add, "Two companies — Nexstar and Sinclair — control hundreds of local TV stations and have business deals pending Donald Trump's approval. They won't air Kimmel tonight. I'm pressing for answers on potential corruption."

See Also: Tim Cook Revives Apple’s First International Store In Exclusive Luxury Location That Embodies Bernard Arnault’s Advice To Steve Jobs

Democratic Senators Probe Station Owners

Warren, joined by Sens. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), Ed Markey (D-Mass.) and Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) sent a seven-page letter to Nexstar Media Group NXST CEO Perry Sook and Sinclair Broadcast Group SBGI CEO Christopher Ripley.

The letter demanded explanations for why the companies pre-empted Jimmy Kimmel Live! and how those decisions may connect to their pending business before the FCC.

"If you suspended a late-night comedian's show in part to seek regulatory favors from the administration, you have not only assisted the administration in eroding First Amendment freedoms but also create the appearance of a possible quid-pro-quo arrangement that could implicate federal anti-corruption laws," the lawmakers wrote.

Nexstar is seeking approval for a $6.2 billion merger with Tegna TGNA, while Sinclair is exploring broadcast mergers. Together, the two groups own roughly 70 ABC affiliates across the U.S., the NBC report noted.

Free Speech Battle Over Kimmel

Kimmel's program was pulled after remarks he made about conservative reactions to the Sept. 15 killing of activist Charlie Kirk. Walt Disney Co. DIS, which owns ABC, suspended the show, calling the comments "ill-timed and thus insensitive."

While Disney reinstated the program, Nexstar and Sinclair have refused to resume broadcasts, with the former citing concerns about "constructive dialogue."

FCC Chair Brendan Carr previously suggested affiliates could face consequences for airing Kimmel, sparking bipartisan backlash.

Lawmakers from both parties — including Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Ted Cruz (R-Texas) — warned that the government cannot censor speech it dislikes.

Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner expressed his backing for Kimmel following ABC’s suspension of the comedian's late-night show indefinitely.

Is Trump Targeting Late-Night Hosts?

The senators requested answers from Nexstar and Sinclair by Oct. 7, focusing on whether executives discussed Kimmel's suspension with Trump officials and how those decisions related to their FCC filings.

Trump previously told reporters that Kimmel was fired due to poor ratings and what he described as a "lack of talent."

He also urged Comcast Corp CMCSA to dismiss Jimmy Fallon.

Earlier, Paramount Skydance PSKY revealed that CBS's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert would conclude in 2026 after Colbert made a joke about a supposed bribe involving Trump and the network.

Price Action: Disney shares fell 0.28% on Tuesday, Nexstar dipped 0.094%, while Sinclair gained 3.41%, according to Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings show that DIS is trending lower in the short and medium term but remains on an upward path over the long term, with more performance insights available here.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo Courtesy: David Garcia on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.