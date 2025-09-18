Trump Celebrates ABC's Cancellation Of Jimmy Kimmel's Show—Anthony Scaramucci Says 'Both Fired By...'

President Donald Trump applauds ABC News’ decision to cancel ‘The Jimmy Kimmel Show’, criticizing the show’s ratings and host’s talent in a recent post.

Trump Reacts To Kimmel Show Cancellation, Says Fallon, Meyer Next

Trump took to Truth Social and congratulated ABC for having the “courage” to cancel the “ratings challenged” Jimmy Kimmel Live! show. He also called on NBC to cancel The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers.

That leaves Jimmy and Seth, two total losers, on Fake News NBC. Their ratings are also horrible. Do it NBC!!!”

Kimmel Taken Off Air After Kirk Remarks, Scaramucci Reacts

Trump’s post comes after a series of significant events in the late-night TV landscape. ABC has indefinitely taken late-night host Jimmy Kimmel off the air following his remarks regarding the shooting of right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk.

Earlier this week, Kimmel stated on his show that the “MAGA gang” was attempting to gain political advantage from Kirk’s death.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live will be pre-empted indefinitely,” a spokesperson for the network owned by Disney DIS said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Anthony Scaramucci who was also former White House Communications Director, reacted to the news on X stating, “Jimmy Kimmel and me: both fired by Trump!”

Colbert's show Was Ended After Trump Lawsuit Clash

In July, CBS announced the end of Stephen Colbert‘s The Late Show, following the host’s criticism of CBS’s parent company, Paramount, now Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ: PSKY) for settling a $16 million lawsuit with Trump. The lawsuit was related to Trump’s allegations that CBS News had manipulated an interview with then-presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Trump’s tweet also follows a recent announcement of a $15 billion defamation and libel lawsuit against The New York Times NYT. In the lawsuit, Trump accused the newspaper of being a “mouthpiece” for the Democratic Party and making illegal campaign contributions. He also criticized the paper for endorsing former Vice President Kamala Harris on the front page, a move he described as “UNHEARD OF!”

