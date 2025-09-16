Bill Ackman Denies Candace Owens' Claims Of Threatening Charlie Kirk In Hamptons Meeting, Calls Allegations 'Totally False'

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman has strongly denied claims by conservative commentator Candace Owens that he pressured Charlie Kirk during a Hamptons meeting weeks before the young influencer's tragic death.

Candace Owens Alleges Hamptons ‘Intervention’ And Threats

Owens alleged in a video and social media posts that Ackman, Kirk, and Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon participated in an "intense intervention" where "threats were made" to influence Kirk's stance on Israel.

She also claimed that Kirk had been offered "a ton of money" and had been contacted by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Bill Ackman Calls Claims ‘Totally False’ And Provides Context

Ackman responded on X Monday, calling the claims "totally false" and "slandered."

"at no time have I ever threatened Charlie Kirk, Turning Point or anyone associated with him," Ackman wrote.

"I have never blackmailed anyone, let alone Charlie Kirk. I have never offered Charlie or Turning Point any money in an attempt to influence Charlie’s opinion on anything."

Ackman described his interactions with Kirk as cordial and professional, noting that the meetings were part of an effort to convene a group of young conservative influencers to discuss a variety of topics, including the economy, culture, and foreign policy.

"Charlie believed that he had identified a number of potential Turning Point ambassadors who could launch open mic events on campus," Ackman said.

Kirk Assassination Sparks Federal Investigation And Bipartisan Condemnation

Last week, Kirk was shot and killed while speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem, prompting a federal investigation.

A gunman fired from a campus building, striking Kirk in the neck; he was rushed to a nearby hospital for surgery before President Donald Trump announced his death.

The assassination drew bipartisan condemnation, with former President Joe Biden and House Speaker Mike Johnson denouncing the violence, and Trump ordering U.S. flags lowered to half-mast.

FBI Announces Suspect Custody And Ackman Pledges Support

FBI Director Kash Patel announced via social media that the suspect had been taken into custody and then released after questioning, while the investigation continued.

Following Kirk's death, Ackman pledged to establish a $1 million endowment for Kirk's family and contributed to the FBI's reward fund for information on the shooter.

