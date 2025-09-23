Tim Cook Revives Apple's First International Store In Exclusive Luxury Location That Embodies Bernard Arnault's Advice To Steve Jobs

Apple Inc. AAPL will reopen its Ginza store in Tokyo on Friday, marking a homecoming to the brand's original international retail location across from Louis Vuitton in the city's luxury shopping district.

Apple Ginza Returns To Historic Corner

The new Apple Ginza is located in the rebuilt Sayegusa Building, the same site that first housed the company's flagship Japan store in 2003.

That store became Apple's first retail location outside the U.S. and quickly set a new standard for experiential shopping with a massive Genius Bar, a 27-foot theater and even an internet café.

In 2022, Apple temporarily moved to another Ginza location while the Sayegusa Building was demolished and reconstructed. With the grand reopening this week, the temporary store has now closed.

What The New Store Offers

The redesigned store spans four floors and showcases Apple's latest retail features.

Customers will find an Apple Pickup station for online orders, a reimagined Genius Bar with varied seating for accessibility and a dedicated space for Apple Vision Pro demonstrations.

To mark the occasion, Apple is offering a special-edition Apple Gift Card exclusive to Ginza for a limited time, along with downloadable wallpapers for iPhone, iPad and Mac.

Tim Cook Celebrates Tokyo Reopening

Apple CEO Tim Cook expressed his excitement in a post on X, formerly Twitter, saying, "There's nothing like the energy in Tokyo! So thrilled to be back and be joined by @number_i_offic for a sneak peek of the all-new Apple Ginza."

In a blog post shared by the tech giant, Cook said that the reopening was "another incredible milestone on our journey here in Japan and a symbol of our strong ties to customers and communities across the country."

Steve Jobs, Bernard Arnault And A Retail Legacy

The Ginza store also carries symbolic weight in Apple's retail history.

French luxury magnate Bernard Arnault, head of LVMH, once advised Apple co-founder Steve Jobs to place the company's first international retail outlet in a prime luxury location, mirroring Louis Vuitton's strategy.

Jobs followed that guidance, launching the Ginza store opposite Vuitton in 2003. Despite skepticism from rivals such as Dell founder Michael Dell, the gamble paid off, cementing Apple's retail strategy as a blend of technology and luxury.

