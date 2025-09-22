Bernie Sanders And Ted Cruz Align Over Jimmy Kimmel Suspension: Here's What They Each Said

In a rare cross-party stance, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) slammed Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr after threats against ABC over Jimmy Kimmel's controversial remarks sparked outrage.

Kimmel Suspension Sparks Bipartisan Outrage Over FCC Threats

Late-night host Kimmel was indefinitely suspended by ABC following backlash over comments he made about conservatives' reaction to the death of activist Charlie Kirk.

Hours later, Carr suggested the agency could take action against ABC affiliates that broadcast Kimmel's show, citing their "public interest" obligations, as reported by The Washington Post.

Sanders wrote on X last week, "I don't often agree with Ted Cruz, but he's right about this."

"The U.S. government can't force Jimmy Kimmel, or anyone else, off the air because they disagree with what he says. Clearly, FCC Chair Carr hasn't read the Constitution. Kimmel should be reinstated. Carr should resign."

Cruz Warns Government Censorship Could Target Conservatives Next

Cruz echoed the concern. "I think it is unbelievably dangerous for [the] government to put itself in the position of saying, ‘We're going to decide what speech we like and what we don't, and we're going to threaten to take you out there if we don't like what you're saying,'" he said on his podcast on Friday.

He warned that government censorship could later be used against conservatives if Democrats return to power.

Cruz likened Carr's comments to a mafia-style threat. "That's right out of ‘Goodfellas,'" he said. "God, nice bar you have here. It'd be a shame if something happened to it."

Former Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) also criticized Carr, reminding him of constitutional limits: "Government officials cannot attempt to coerce private parties in order to punish or suppress views that the government disfavors… You took an oath to the Constitution, not to Donald Trump."

Trump, however, defended Carr. "I think Brendan Carr doesn't like to see the airwaves be used illegally and incorrectly and purposely horribly," Trump said, calling him "a patriot" and "a courageous person."

See Also: China Considers Ban On Flush Door Handles In Cars: Here’s Why

Trump And Eisner Clash Over Jimmy Kimmel Suspension

Last week, Trump praised ABC News' decision to cancel The Kimmel Show, criticizing the host's talent and the program's ratings, while urging NBC to cancel The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers.

The move followed ABC's indefinite suspension of Kimmel after his remarks about the shooting of right-wing influencer Kirk.

Former Walt Disney Co. DIS CEO Michael Eisner defended Kimmel, accusing Carr of "out-of-control intimidation" against Disney and ABC, and called the suspension an overreach in a statement on X.

Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci also reacted, saying, "Jimmy Kimmel and me: both fired by Trump!"

In July, Trump also praised Paramount Global for firing Stephen Colbert, calling him talentless and saying the move was long overdue.

Loading... Loading...

Read More:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Jana Shea on Shutterstock.com