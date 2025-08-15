GameStop Short Seller Bets Against Palantir — Goes Long UnitedHealth Alongside Buffett, Burry

UnitedHealth Group UNH stock is soaring Friday morning with a handful of large investors revealing long positions in the health insurance company via quarterly 13F filings.

Among the investors in UnitedHealth Group stock is short seller Andrew Left of Citron Research, who is best known for shorting GameStop Corporation GME stock several years ago.

Citron Long UnitedHealth Group

Best known for calling out stocks that are short candidates, like a recent call out against the valuation of Palantir Technologies PLTR, Left may be an unlikely candidate for recommending UnitedHealth as a long idea.

Citron tweeted in support of the health insurance stock Friday, highlighting a market rotation that is happening for investors into different sectors.

"Healthcare is the #1 industry poised to be transformed by AI – from diagnostics to claims processing – unlocking massive efficiency gains," Citron tweeted.

Citron said they are long UNH stock in the tweet.

"$UNH, already a core holding, stands to be a prime beneficiary, improving margins and accelerating earnings growth. The real alpha isn't overpaying for speculative AI names, but in owning great American companies that will quietly harness AI to innovate and grow profitably at fair valuation. $UNH is at the top of that."

Left highlighted an investment in Rocket Companies RKT, which has already increased by 80% since it was recommended as an example of a company and sector utilizing AI.

"We've already capitalized on this trend by identifying companies outside the AI hype cycle that will see disproportionate profit gains from AI adoption."

Left famously shorted GameStop stock in 2021, taking on retail investors over the valuation of the video game retailer. Left may be targeting the same retail investors again with his recent announcement that he is short Palantir, calling the company "beyond overvalued."

Read Also: Rocket Companies Is Citron’s ‘Call of the Year,’ Dubbed The ‘Amazon Of Housing’

Big Names Backing UnitedHealth

The tweet from Citron Friday morning comes after multiple big investors revealed new positions in UnitedHealth stock.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRK BRK revealed a 5,039,564 share stake in the second quarter in a 13F filing Thursday after market close.

The investment was one of several new names bought by Buffett's conglomerate in the second quarter and may be the one that drew the most attention.

Michael Burry, best known for shorting stocks and the market, also revealed a long position in the health insurance company in the second quarter filings. Burry's Scion Asset Management has 350,000 call options and 20,000 shares of UnitedHealth, according to new filings.

This marked a new investment for Burry in the quarter.

With both big-name investors taking new stakes in the company and a big short seller like Left going long, UnitedHealth is likely to see increased attention from investors.

The stock has fallen with recent investigations into the company's practices, poor guidance and the health insurance market facing pressure for pricing and denying claims.

UNH Price Action: UnitedHealth stock is up 11.5% to $303.19 on Friday versus a 52-week trading range of $234.60 to $630.73. UnitedHealth stock is down 39.9% year-to-date in 2025.

