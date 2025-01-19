IonQ, H&E Equipment Services And ImmunityBio Are Among Top Mid Cap Gainers Last Week (Jan 13-Jan 17): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Zinger Key Points
- Top performer H&E Equipment Services soared 100.59% on United Rentals' $4.8B acquisition news.
- SEMrush Holdings rose 36.17%, boosted by strong CPI data and an upgrade from Morgan Stanley.
These eight mid-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- H&E Equipment Services, Inc. HEES shares rocketed 100.59% after United Rentals, Inc. URI announced it would acquire the company for around $4.8 billion. UBS downgraded H&E Equipment to Neutral from Buy and raised the price forecast to $92 from $60.
- SEMrush Holdings, Inc. SEMR shares jumped 36.17%, probably due to overall market strength after CPI data was in line with estimates and core CPI rose by less than expected. Also, Morgan Stanley upgraded the company to Overweight from Equal-Weight and raised the price forecast to $20 from $17.
- Compass, Inc. COMP shares upped 26.36% after the company raised its fourth-quarter and FY24 guidance.
- Blueprint Medicines Corporation BPMC shares grew 25.87% after the company reported a year-over-year increase in FY24 AYVAKIT revenue results.
- Alignment Healthcare, Inc. ALHC stock grew 22.73%.
- Option Care Health, Inc. OPCH shares gained 21.55% last week after the company approved a new $500 million stock repurchase program and issued FY24 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates. Barrington Research maintains Option Care Health with an Outperform rating and raised the price forecast from $32 to $33.
- ImmunityBio, Inc.'s IBRX stock escalated 21.49% on updates on its ongoing FDA discussions regarding three areas of its clinical development pipeline: non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
- IonQ, Inc. IONQ stock surged 20.29% after Microsoft Corporation MSFT issued a statement to its business customers to get "quantum ready" and NVIDIA Corp NVDA announced its first-ever quantum day event.
