Cybersecurity Gaining Momentum On Russia-Ukraine Developments: The Stocks To Watch

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has raised concerns about cyberattacks to a fever pitch. In the United States, banks and major corporations are reinforcing up their cybersecurity protocols in the anticipation of a greater number of hacking attempts.

"With the Ukraine conflict now front and center and poised to widen, we expect a surge of cybersecurity attacks from Russia state-sponsored organizations that could change the game for US/European enterprises and governments over the coming months," Wedbush tech analyst Dan Ives said last week.

"With a significantly elevated level of cyberattacks now appearing on the horizon, we believe added growth tailwinds for the cybersecurity sector and well positioned vendors should be a focus sector for tech investors during this market turmoil," the analyst added.

While no specific warning exists, the current geopolitical situation serves as a reminder that threats of war can extend beyond just land, sea and skies.

Benzinga has gathered a list of cybersecurity stocks by class that investors should watch as the Russia-Ukraine conflict develops.

Cloud based:

Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ: CYRN)

(NASDAQ: CYRN) Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ: PANW)

(NASDAQ: PANW) Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ: MNDT)

(NASDAQ: MNDT) Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD)

(NASDAQ: CRWD) Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA)

Critical infrastructure:

Data Storage Corp (NASDAQ: DTST)

(NASDAQ: DTST) Ironnet Inc (NYSE: IRNT)

(NYSE: IRNT) Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT)

Network Security:

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corp (NASDAQ: CISO)

(NASDAQ: CISO) Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS)

Application security:

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE: S)

(NYSE: S) Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ: CYBR)

Cybersecurity experts say even though there could be threats to individual Americans, the main concern is at the federal level. They indicate the most vulnerable groups are non-profit organizations, which often lack the funding to invest in cybersecurity.

