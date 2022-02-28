 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cybersecurity Gaining Momentum On Russia-Ukraine Developments: The Stocks To Watch
AJ Fabino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 28, 2022 3:02pm   Comments
Share:
Cybersecurity Gaining Momentum On Russia-Ukraine Developments: The Stocks To Watch

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has raised concerns about cyberattacks to a fever pitch. In the United States, banks and major corporations are reinforcing up their cybersecurity protocols in the anticipation of a greater number of hacking attempts. 

"With the Ukraine conflict now front and center and poised to widen, we expect a surge of cybersecurity attacks from Russia state-sponsored organizations that could change the game for US/European enterprises and governments over the coming months," Wedbush tech analyst Dan Ives said last week.

"With a significantly elevated level of cyberattacks now appearing on the horizon, we believe added growth tailwinds for the cybersecurity sector and well positioned vendors should be a focus sector for tech investors during this market turmoil," the analyst added. 

While no specific warning exists, the current geopolitical situation serves as a reminder that threats of war can extend beyond just land, sea and skies. 

Benzinga has gathered a list of cybersecurity stocks by class that investors should watch as the Russia-Ukraine conflict develops.

Cloud based:

  • Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ: CYRN
  • Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ: PANW
  • Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ: MNDT
  • Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD)
  • Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA

Critical infrastructure:

  • Data Storage Corp (NASDAQ: DTST
  • Ironnet Inc (NYSE: IRNT
  • Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT

Network Security: 

  • Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corp (NASDAQ: CISO
  • Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS)

Application security:

  • SentinelOne Inc (NYSE: S
  • Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ: CYBR)

Cybersecurity experts say even though there could be threats to individual Americans, the main concern is at the federal level. They indicate the most vulnerable groups are non-profit organizations, which often lack the funding to invest in cybersecurity.

Also Read: 4 Little-Known Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch As Systems Prepare For Russian Attacks

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CRWD + CISO)

Why Pete Najarian Bought Short-Term Call Options In This Cybersecurity Stock
4 Little-Known Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch As Systems Prepare For Russian Attacks
Beyond The Buzz? This ETF Fund Reports It Looks To Focus On Capturing Value Through Good Old Fashioned Fundamentals, And Artificial Intelligence Is On Its Radar
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Cybersecurity Dan IvesMid Cap Penny Stocks Small Cap Movers Tech Trading Ideas