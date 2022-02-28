Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For Feb. 28, 2022: VanEck Russia ETF, Palantir Technologies, GameStop And More

Benzinga’s “Daily Brief On Trending Tickers” highlights top-searched tickers from around the web and uses the Benzinga Pro platform to illustrate recent news items possibly impacting those stocks.

The data on the trending tickers is compiled from a list of most-discussed tickers on the popular Reddit forum WallStreetBets.

VanEck Russia ETF (BATS: RSX) The VanEck Russia ETF fell 25% in premarket trading Monday as the conflict in Ukraine led to new U.S. sanctions against Russia. The RSX fund is designed to track the MVIS Russia Index, which includes the largest and most liquid companies in Russia.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) Shares of Palantir slipped 3.04% to $11.47 Friday in what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market. The stock is trading 2.27% higher in Monday’s premarket session.

GameStop (NYSE: GME) The Securities and Exchange Commission proposed new rules Friday that would expand reporting of short sale positions. The agency said it aims to gain better insight into market conditions like the January 2021 short squeezes that convulsed the prices of meme stocks like GameStop and Koss. Shares are trading 0.66% lower in Monday’s premarket session

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IONS) The word on The Street suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, with a $50.67 average price target, which represents 58.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on Feb. 25, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $66 price target.

Forestar Group (NYSE: FOR) The stock could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its early February upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ: CLOV) Clover Health surprised analysts with a fourth-quarter report last week that suggests its business is a lot stronger than it looked just a few months ago. Its fourth-quarter revenue, which grew 160% year-over-year to $432 million, was $24 million more than the average estimate.

Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ: OPEN) Last week, Opendoor reported a fourth-quarter loss of 31 cents per share, well short of analyst expectations for an 18-cent-per-share loss. Revenue of $3.82 billion beat expectations by $600 million, and the company guided for first-quarter revenue of $4.1 billion to $4.3 billion, which at the low end is $800 million more than what analysts expect.

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Tesla announced its next-gen battery tech back in 2020 and at the time stated the new 4680 battery would allow for a $25,000 electric car. Panasonic has confirmed it will begin mass production of 4680 batteries for Tesla by the end of March 2024.

Canaan Inc (NASDAQ: CAN) The stock closed at $4.99 and is down 16 cents during pre-market trading, and carries a poor overall InvestorsObserver score of 25, meaning the stock holds a better value than just 25% of stocks at its current price.

Teradyne Inc (NASDAQ: TER) Teradyne reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.37 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.2% and increased 24.6% year-over-year. Revenues of $885.05 million also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $867.39 million. Further, the figure increased 16.6% year over year. The stock is trading 1% lower in Monday’s premarket session to $1,178.84.