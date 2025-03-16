Applovin, Super Micro Computer And Intel Among Top 10 Large-Cap Gainers Last Week (Mar 10-Mar 14): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

These ten large-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?

Rubrik Inc. RBRK shares jumped 23.17% after it reported upbeat fourth-quarter results, and several analysts revised the price forecast on the stock. Applovin Corporation APP stock upped 17.21%, probably because the tech sector rebounded from weakness earlier this week. Summit Therapeutics SMMT shares jumped 16.93% after Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and announced a price forecast of $30. Intel Corp INTC stock jumped 16.52% after the company announced a new CEO. Venture Global VG stock rose 16.03% after Form 4 filings showed multiple insider stock purchases. GE Vernova Inc. GEV shares rose 14.01% after the company announced it signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with PyroGenesis Inc. PYRGF for technologies to replace fossil fuels with electric plasma. Samsara Inc. IOT shares were up 11.96% Antero Resources Corporation AR shares increased 11.68%, probably due to rising oil prices supported by a weaker dollar. Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI stock gained 10.28% last week after it unveiled new Intel Xeon 6-Powered servers for enhanced AI with 40% more memory and 144 CPU cores. ConocoPhillips COP shares increased 9.18% amid strength in oil and natural gas prices.

