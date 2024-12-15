Tesla, Alphabet And Broadcom Are Among Top Large Cap Gainers Last Week (December 9-13): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
These twelve large-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- Broadcom Inc. AVGO shares jumped 25.22% after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 financial results and raised its quarterly common stock dividend. Several analysts boosted the price forecast on the stock.
- Ciena Corporation CIEN stock escalated 21.94% after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter sales results. Several analysts raised the price forecast on the stock.
- YPF Sociedad Anonima YPF shares increased 14.64%. B of A Securities upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised its price forecast from $31 to $55.
- Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. WBD stock upped 13.23% after the board approved the company’s plans to implement a new corporate structure. Analysts upped the company’s price forecast.
- Tesla, Inc. TSLA stock jumped 12.08%. Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives sees the company achieving a $2 trillion market cap by 2025-end in a bull case scenario.
- Rubrik, Inc. RBRK shares rose 11.68% after the company announced its security cloud government achieved FedRAMP authorization.
- Amer Sports, Inc. AS stock rose 10.56%. Several analysts raised the price forecast on the stock.
- Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN stock surged 10.54% last week after the analyst said the company is “well-positioned to gain significant share.”
- Boeing Company BA stock increased 10.21% following reports the company has resumed production of its 737 MAX aircraft after a lengthy halt caused by an employee strike.
- Astera Labs, Inc. ALAB stock rose 9.75%.
- Alphabet Inc. GOOGL stock upped 8.65% following the unveiling of a new quantum computing chip with breakthrough capabilities.
- Arm Holdings plc ARM stock was up 7.82%, probably in sympathy with Broadcom.
