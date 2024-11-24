Super Micro Computer, Snowflake And MicroStrategy Are Among Top 10 Large-Cap Gainers Last Week (Nov 18-Nov 22): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
These large-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI shares rocketed 78.42%. The company announced it submitted a compliance plan to Nasdaq.
- Snowflake Inc. SNOW stock jumped 32.93% after the company reported better-than-expected financial results for the third quarter and raised guidance. Several analysts raised price targets following the print.
- Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM stock escalated 31.63% after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2024 results, announced a new $1 billion buyback program, and raised its outlook. Analysts boosted the price target on the stock.
- Symbotic Inc. SYM stock zoomed 31.52% after the company reported better-than-expected financial results.
- Texas Pacific Land Corporation TPL stock rose 27.21%.
- Amer Sports, Inc. AS stock rose 25.71% after reporting third-quarter results. Multiple analysts raised their respective price targets.
- Elastic N.V. ESTC shares upped 25.15% after the company reported second-quarter financial results and issued FY25 guidance above estimates. Several analysts boosted the price target on the stock.
- MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR shares escalated 23.85% after the company announced it completed its previously announced offering of its 0% convertible senior notes due 2029.
- YPF Sociedad Anonima YPF shares increased 23.59%, probably on continued strength after the nation received a credit upgrade from Fitch over the weekend.
- Datadog, Inc. DDOG stock gained 23.59% last week in sympathy with Snowflake, which reported better-than-expected third-quarter results.
