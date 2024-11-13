Google's 'Holiday 100' Trending Gift List Features Sony, e.l.f. Beauty, Nike

Alphabet, Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google released its Holiday 100 annual list of curated gift ideas based on Google search trends data and Google's Shopping graph dataset of 45 billion product listings.

Here's a look at some of the product searches trending this holiday season.

The Details: All of the featured Google Trends in the Holiday 100 meet one or more of the following criteria for 2024: search interest that hit an all-time high, breakout search interest, trending or top search interest, dramatically higher search interest compared to pre-COVID-19 pandemic norms or noteworthy regional differences in U.S. search interest.

Google said the data was measured and validated from May through September 2024 using the Google Trends Explore tool and Google's proprietary internal tools.

Beauty: e.l.f. Beauty, Inc.'s ELF e.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter is a featured product in the Beauty category as searches for the term "e.l.f. filter" were up 5,000% during the year. Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. EL is also on the Holiday 100 as "Estee Lauder night serum" searches went up 130% in 2024. Google highlighted a surge in interest in “unisex fragrances” with searches up by 130%.

Toys & Games: Google highlighted Mattel, Inc.'s MAT Barbie brand in the Toys and Games category saying that searches for "Barbie Dreamhouse" spike every holiday season. The Playstation Portal from Sony Group Corp. SONY may also be a hot toy this year as Google reports searches for "ps portal" grew 50% this year.

Apparel/Shoes: Nike, Inc. NKE could see a bump in sales this holiday season with Google highlighting the athletic brand in the Apparel category. Searches for "tennis skirt" and "Nike Motiva" both hit all-time highs in 2024. The Holiday 100 list also features searches for "ballet flats" which climbed by 84% in 2024.

Why It Matters: Brands and retailers offering the products featured in Google's Holiday 100 gift guide could see a lift in sales during the 2024 holiday season resulting from the increased consumer interest indicated by Google Trends search data. Investors will get a look at the holiday season's sales and revenue when the companies report next quarter's results in early 2025.

Photo: Jill Wellington from Pixabay