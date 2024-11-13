76% Of Children Plan To Ask For Video Games This Christmas, Survey Shows

With the holidays just around the corner, video games are topping wish lists across the U.S.
According to a new survey by the Entertainment Software Association (ESA), 76% of children aged 10 to 17 plan to ask for game-related gifts this Christmas.
This marks a slight increase from last year's 72%, showing that gaming continues to be a major part of holiday gift-giving.
According to GamesIndustry.biz, the survey found that consoles remain the most popular request, with nearly half of the kids (about 48%) hoping to unwrap a new gaming system. This aligns with the ongoing demand for the latest tech, where gaming hardware is as much of a gift as it is a tool for entertainment.
New games and gaming accessories are also sought after, with 41% of kids expressing interest in those. On the other hand, in-game currency was the least requested item, with only 38% of kids saying they would like it as a gift.
Parents’ Spending Plans: Gaming Is At The Top
The survey also took a look at how much parents plan to spend during the holidays. On average, U.S. parents are budgeting $312 for gifts this year, with video game-related items sitting at the top of the list. Along with games and consoles, other popular gifts for kids include money and gift cards (67%) or clothes and electronics (66%).
"Video games and video game technology have evolved quite a bit since today's parents were kids themselves, but the fun and joy created by gameplay for families remains the same," said ESA president and CEO Stanley Pierre-Louis.
"Parents see video games as more than simply a gift. With 83% of U.S. parents who say they play video games with their children, games serve as a powerful tool for families to connect with one another, especially during the holidays."
