Affirm, Shopify And Starbucks Were Among Top 10 Large Cap Best Performers For August: Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
These ten large-cap stocks were the best performers in August. Are they in your portfolio?
- Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM shares escalated 66.58% in August. It reported strong fourth-quarter earnings and upbeat first-quarter guidance.
- CAVA Group, Inc. CAVA stock jumped 34.99%. The company reported better-than-expected second-quarter results, and analysts boosted stock price forecasts.
- Fortinet, Inc. FTNT shares rose 34.11%. It reported strong second-quarter results and issued above-estimate guidance.
- Nu Holdings Ltd. NU stock upped 29.95%. The company reported strong results for the second quarter.
- Kellanova K stock upped 29.91%. The company inked a deal to be bought by privately held Mars for $83.50 per share.
- Nutanix, Inc. NTNX stock escalated 28.96%. It reported fourth-quarter results, and many analysts boosted the stock's price target.
- Aspen Technology, Inc. AZPN shares rose 28.64%. The company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.
- MercadoLibre, Inc. MELI stock rocketed 28.37%.
- Shopify Inc. SHOP shares were up 27.33%. It posted a strong earnings report and several analysts revised the price target.
- Starbucks Corporation SBUX stock was up 25.91%. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG CEO and Chairman Brian Niccol was named Starbucks' new Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, effective September 9.
Also Read:
- Intel, Moderna And Dollar General Were Among Top 10 Large Cap Losers In August: Are The Others In Your Portfolio?
Photo via Shutterstock.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in