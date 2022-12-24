Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: Costco, Johnson & Johnson, And How Tesla Could Become A Value Stock

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read.

"Robots Are Replacing Workers Lost in the Pandemic. They’re Here to Stay," by Daren Fonda, explains how labor shortages and rising wage costs are helping spur a new generation of robots that can handle a variety of basic job tasks.

In "Can Tesla Be a Value Stock? How It’s Going to Get There," Al Root writes that Tesla Inc's TSLA stock is trading for 22 times estimated 2023 earnings (its lowest P/E ratio ever), and it's beginning to look attractive to value investors.

"Love a Sale? It’s a Great Time to Buy Costco Stock," by Tereas Rivas, notes that although Costco Wholesale Corp COST stock has fallen 18% this year, the outlook for 2023 is better for the warehouse-store giant, whose loyal customers continue buying its bargain-priced goods.

In "6 Defensive Healthcare Stocks for 2023," Josh Nathan-Kazis writes that as investors continue to navigate market uncertainty, large-cap healthcare stocks remain an attractive defensive play, including UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH and Johnson & Johnson JNJ which are up 5.78% and 3.46%, respectively.

"Energy Stocks Hess and ConocoPhillips Rise as Oil Prices Surge," by Emily Dattilo, reports that energy stocks, like ConocoPhillips COP and Hess Corp HES were rising on Friday after Russia indicated it may reduce oil production in response to price caps placed on its exports.

In "Rising Prices Have Shoppers Buying Secondhand Gifts," Sabrina Escobar writes that many shoppers are looking to save money by buying pre-owned luxury goods this holiday season, and many are turning to retailers like RealReal Inc REAL and Poshmark Inc POSH.

