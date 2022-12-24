Apple Bans TikTok? Netflix Merger? 7 Bold Tech Predictions For 2023

There's no question that 2022 was a disaster for tech stock investors. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK is on track to finish the year down more than 28% but investors are looking ahead to 2023 in hopes that the new year will provide a fresh batch of tech stock catalysts.

DataTrek Research recently compiled a list of several bold tech industry predictions that could move the market in 2023. Here are seven noteworthy predictions that tech stock investors should consider.

1. Apple, Inc. AAPL will ban the social media platform TikTok from its App Store.

A media executive has predicted that Apple will give China-owned TikTok the boot in 2023, CNBC recently reported. Florida Senator Marco Rubio recently introduced a bipartisan bill to ban TikTok outright in the U.S. and Apple dropping TikTok would certainly be good news for Meta Platforms Inc META, Snap Inc SNAP and other social media competitors.

2. Netflix NFLX will merge with another company.

Two different media executives have predicted that Netflix will agree to a major media merger by the end of 2023. One executive told CNBC Netflix will merge with Paramount Global PARAA PARA, while another speculated Netflix will merge with Walt Disney Co DIS to form a streaming video juggernaut.

3. YouTube will acquire the rights to the NFL's Sunday Ticket.

As of Dec. 21, the NFL has not announced a buyer for its "Sunday Ticket" out-of-market Sunday afternoon package for the 2023-2024 season and beyond. One media executive told CNBC that Alphabet, Inc. GOOGL GOOG will announce a deal to buy Sunday Ticket rights for its YouTube platform, but Amazon is reportedly also in the running for Sunday Ticket.

4. Cryptocurrency and Web3 carnage will continue.

The so-called 2022 crypto winter has led Bitcoin BTC/USD prices and Ethereum ETH/USD to lose roughly two-thirds of their value this year. Crypto winter has triggered a number of high-profile Web3 bankruptcies, including FTX, Terra Luna and Celsius, and the Verge has predicted rising interest rates and a likely 2023 recession will continue the wave of Web3 startup collapses.

5. The metaverse will play a bigger role in e-commerce.

In a compilation of 2023 tech trend predictions, Forbes recently highlighted the growing role the metaverse will play in online shopping in 2023, including the possibility of online shopping avatars and fully immersive shopping environments. If the metaverse becomes an integral part of the massive e-commerce market, it could be great news for metaverse technology leaders such as Meta Platforms, NVIDIA Corporation NVDA and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD.

6. Computer vision and deep learning technology will optimize global supply chains.

After more than a year of global supply chain issues, Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN CTO Werner Vogels recently predicted technology such as driverless fleets, autonomous warehouse technology and software simulations will help revolutionize supply chains in 2023. Amazon will likely lead the way in this type of supply chain optimization, but it could also impact traditional retailers like Walmart Inc WMT and legacy delivery companies like FedEx Corporation FDX.

7. AI will continue to grow and consume massive amounts of energy.

In its 2023 tech predictions, Gartner said artificial intelligence technology is on track to consume more energy globally than the entire human workforce by 2025. That growth is great news for leading AI technology stocks like Microsoft Corp MSFT, but it could also be good news for both legacy energy stocks like Exxon Mobil Corp XOM and alternative energy stocks like Enphase Energy Inc ENPH.