With 2022 coming to a close, the much-anticipated Santa Claus rally didn't come to fruition, as markets remained muted ahead of Christmas. The year's final full week of trading resulted in the S&P 500 finishing 0.20% lower, the Nasdaq Composite dropping by 1.94%, and the Dow nudging 0.86% higher to end the week.

On Friday, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported the personal consumption expenditures price index increased by 5.5% year-over-year in the month of November, down from 6.1% in October. Core PCE, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, was up 4.7%, in line with analyst estimates.

Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

"Morgan Stanley Expects Tesla To Unleash Cost And Scale Advantages As 'Competitive Force': Will Other Automakers Survive The Thrashing?" by Adam Eckert, explains why Morgan Stanley analysts see the recent drop in Tesla Inc's TSLA stock as a buying opportunity.

In "Royal Caribbean Enters The Metaverse With A Virtual Cruise Ship, Fit With NFTs," AJ Fabino writes about Royal Caribbean Group’s RCL Celebrity Cruises entrance into the metaverse, as the company filed a patent related to its launch of a digital cruise ship.

"Disney Stock Could Have 43% Upside If Bob Iger Makes This Move In 2023, Analyst Says," by Chris Katje, outlines why an analyst is anticipating share of The Disney Company DIS to rise now that CEO Bob Iger is back in charge.

The Bears

"Gold Bull Peter Schiff Calls MicroStrategy's Bitcoin Purchase 'Hail Mary' Attempt To Avoid Liquidation," by Mehab Qureshi, details Peter Schiff's post stating that MicroStrategy Inc's MSTR purchases of Bitcoin BTC/USD was a "Hail Mary" attempt to avoid the company's inevitable liquidation.

In "Apple 'Weaker Than Consensus,' Not Much Going For EVs, Server Either: Analyst Says 'No Reason To Be Optimistic' For Tech Sector In 2023," Shanthi Rexaline explains why Apple Inc. AAPL analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is not optimistic about the prospects of major tech stocks in 2023.

"Charles Hoskinson Slams Coinbase For Ignoring Cardano In Latest Report: 'Pretty Low And Pretty Sad,'" by Mehab Qureshi, looks at the reaction of Cardano ADA/USD founder Charles Hoskinson to his crypto not being mentioned in a new Coinbase Global Inc COIN report.

