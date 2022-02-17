 Skip to main content

How Have Cathie Wood's Top 10 Investments Performed In The Last 6 Months?
AJ Fabino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 17, 2022 3:14pm   Comments
Cathie Wood's ARK Invest ETFs are some of the hottest funds after 2020's huge stock market gains. 

The ARK Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK) grew more than 152% in 2020, beating the Nasdaq's 43.6% return.

In 2021, the ARKK ETF sharply underperformed the Nasdaq. For the year, ARKK finished down 24% compared to the Nasdaq's 21.4% advance.

Looking back over the last six months, the ARKK ETF is down just over 40%, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the stocks it holds are performing the same way. Here are Wood's top 10 investments and how they’ve performed.

• Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA): The ARKK ETF holds over 1.7 million shares, with a weight of 8.65% 

Tesla's six-month performance: 33% increase. 

• Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC) The firm holds over 11 million shares, with a weight of 6.52%. 

Teladoc's six-month performance: 48.26% loss. 

• Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) ARKK holds just under 5 million shares, with a weight of 6.4%. 

Roku's six-month performance: 57.86% loss. 

• Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) The ETF holds 5.4 million shares, with a weight of 6.01%. 

Zoom's six-month performance: 61.97% loss. 

• Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) ARKK holds 3.4 million shares, with a weight of 5.73%. 

Coinbase's six-month performance: 23.79% decrease. 

• Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ: EXAS) The ETF holds 8 million shares, with a weight of 5.01%. 

Exact Sciences six-month performance: 19.23% loss

• Unity Software Inc (NYSE: U) ARKK holds 5.5 million shares, with a weight of 4.9%.

Unity Software's six-month performance: 13.41% loss. 

• Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) The firm holds 5.7 million shares with a weight of 4.36%. 

Intellia six-month performance: 40.37% loss. 

• UiPath Inc (NYSE: PATH) ARKK holds 14.1 million shares, with a weight of 4.27%.

UiPath's six-month performance: 37.45% loss. 

• Block Inc (NYSE: SQ) The ETF holds 4.8 million shares, with a weight of 4.19%.

Block's six-month performance: 59.59% loss. 

Photo courtesy of Block. 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

