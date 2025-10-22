Man signing car insurance document or lease paper. Writing signature on contract or agreement. Buying or selling new or used vehicle. Car keys on table. Warranty or guarantee. Customer or salesman.
October 22, 2025 3:35 PM 3 min read

The Subprime Auto Market Is Breaking: How Bad Could It Get?

by Piero Cingari Benzinga Staff Writer
A surge in subprime auto loan delinquencies, high-interest burdens and rising car ownership costs are pushing America's auto credit system toward a breaking point, with recent bankruptcies exposing deeper cracks in the financial underpinnings of this $1.56 trillion market.

Auto Loan Delinquencies Spike: The Cracks Are Visible

It's getting harder to ignore what's happening under the hood of America's auto credit system.

More than 6% of subprime auto loans were over 60 days delinquent in August 2025, according to Fitch Ratings. That's the highest level ever recorded, and it's a clear sign that many borrowers — often those with lower credit scores and limited financial buffers — are falling behind.

VantageScore's August CreditGauge report adds more troubling data. Delinquencies are up across all credit tiers, even among superprime borrowers (scores 781-850), where 90-119 days past due increased by more than 300% year-over-year.

Though default levels remain low in absolute terms for these consumers, the shift signals stress creeping into previously resilient parts of the economy.

Car Costs Are Rising — And So Are Monthly Payments

Car-related costs are also accelerating. The Consumer Price Index for motor vehicle maintenance and repair rose 8.5% year-over-year in August, pushing up the overall cost of car ownership.

Add in sky-high car prices and rising borrowing costs – the average rate on a 72-month auto loan is 7.8% – and the squeeze becomes clear.

According to Experian, over 50% of new car leases and 75% of new car loans in the second quarter of 2025 required monthly payments of at least $500, with 17% exceeding $1,000.

Used car buyers are also squeezed — 46% of used auto loans now involve monthly payments above $500.

Bankruptcies Bring Credit Market Risk Into View

Then came the bankruptcies. First was Tricolor Holdings, a lender focused on underserved communities. On Sept. 10, it filed for Chapter 7 liquidation, leaving behind over 25,000 creditors and causing losses across the financial sector. Fifth Third Bank (NASDAQ:FITB) reported a $170 million impairment tied to Tricolor's collapse.

Just weeks later, First Brands Group, a well-known auto parts maker, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, weighed down by up to $50 billion in liabilities and opaque off-balance-sheet financing.

The $1.56 Trillion Question: How Big Is The Auto Loan Risk?

On the surface, banks hold $496 billion in auto loans, according to data from the Federal Reserve.

But when you count securitized auto debt — much of it held by non-bank lenders, hedge funds and asset managers — the total soars to $1.56 trillion as of June 2025.

That's a lot of credit exposed to rising defaults and falling recovery rates.

What Stocks Could Be At Risk?

Stocks tied to auto lending and used-car sales could feel the heat if credit conditions continue to deteriorate. Among the names under close watch:

  • Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC)
  • Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)
  • CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX)
  • AutoNation Inc. (NYSE:AN)
  • Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE:ABG)
  • Group 1 Automotive Inc. (NYSE:GPI)
  • Sonic Automotive Inc. (NYSE:SAH)
  • Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)
  • O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Whether the market is heading for a broader credit event remains to be seen. But between surging defaults, growing monthly burdens and billion-dollar bankruptcies, one thing is certain: the road ahead looks increasingly treacherous.

