Verizon, Boeing And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With U.S. stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects American Express Co. AXP to report quarterly earnings at $3.04 per share on revenue of $17.16 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. American Express shares gained 0.3% to $326.99 in after-hours trading.

to report quarterly earnings at $3.04 per share on revenue of $17.16 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. American Express shares gained 0.3% to $326.99 in after-hours trading. Boeing Co. BA reported preliminary fourth-quarter financial results after the closing bell on Thursday. The company announced that it will recognize impacts to its quarterly results related to the IAM work stoppage and agreement, charges for certain Defense, Space & Security programs, and costs associated with workforce reductions from last year. As a result, the airplane manufacturer now expects to report fourth-quarter revenue of $15.2 billion versus estimates of $16.27 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. Boeing also anticipates a fourth-quarter loss of $5.46 per share. Boeing shares fell 1.8% to $175.25 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Verizon Communications Inc. VZ to post quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $35.32 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Verizon shares gained 0.3% to $39.30 in after-hours trading.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. ISRG reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for the fourth quarter after the market closed on Thursday. The company said it expects full-year 2025 worldwide da Vinci procedures to increase approximately 13% to 16%. Intuitive Surgical shares fell 2.2% to $595.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect HCA Healthcare Inc. HCA to post quarterly earnings at $6.13 per share on revenue of $18.23 billion before the opening bell. HCA Healthcare shares gained 1.9% to $331.40 in after-hours trading.

