JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects JPMorgan Chase & Co . JPM to report quarterly earnings at $4.19 per share on revenue of $42.34 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. JPMorgan shares gained 0.1% to $207.60 in the after-hours trading session.

. to report quarterly earnings at $4.19 per share on revenue of $42.34 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. JPMorgan shares gained 0.1% to $207.60 in the after-hours trading session. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson ERIC reported a second-quarter loss of 31 cents per share, compared to year-ago earnings of 7 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $5.59 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Ericsson shares fell 0.2% to $6.38 in the after-hours trading session.

reported a second-quarter loss of 31 cents per share, compared to year-ago earnings of 7 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $5.59 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Ericsson shares fell 0.2% to $6.38 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Citigroup Inc. C to post quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $20.07 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Citigroup shares fell 0.4% to $65.45 in after-hours trading.

Before the markets open, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation BK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $4.52 billion. Bank of New York Mellon shares rose 0.13% to $61.55 in the after-hours trading session.

is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $4.52 billion. Bank of New York Mellon shares rose 0.13% to $61.55 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company WFC to post quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo shares fell 0.03% to $60.14 in after-hours trading.

