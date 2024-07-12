JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM to report quarterly earnings at $4.19 per share on revenue of $42.34 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. JPMorgan shares gained 0.1% to $207.60 in the after-hours trading session.
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson ERIC reported a second-quarter loss of 31 cents per share, compared to year-ago earnings of 7 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $5.59 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Ericsson shares fell 0.2% to $6.38 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Citigroup Inc. C to post quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $20.07 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Citigroup shares fell 0.4% to $65.45 in after-hours trading.
- Before the markets open, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation BK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $4.52 billion. Bank of New York Mellon shares rose 0.13% to $61.55 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company WFC to post quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo shares fell 0.03% to $60.14 in after-hours trading.
